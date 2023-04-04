| 10.6°C Dublin

Almost €300k cash seized in garda raid targeting Albanian mafia

Two suspects are being held at Blanchardstown garda station. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Two suspects are being held at Blanchardstown garda station. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ken Foy

Gardaí have seized almost €300,000 in cash as part of their investigation into an Albanian mafia group who are operating in the capital.

The money was located in the same office in an industrial estate in which detectives recovered a handgun yesterday.

