Almost 3,000 drivers caught after ignoring bank holiday warnings to slow down

More than a dozen people were seriously injured in road traffic collisions over the August Bank Holiday weekend, according to An Garda Síochána.

Fifteen people were involved in serious road accidents from 7am Thursday July 28 to 7am on Wednesday August 3 when An Garda Siochána mounted its August Bank Holiday Road Safety Operation.

And despite a joint campaign by gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urging motorists to slow down, there were 2,937 detections for speeding offences over the holiday weekend.

Another 110 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 63 were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A further 47 people were caught not wearing seatbelts and 180 for using mobile phones while driving.

A total of 810 Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoints were set up across the country over the weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman of Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "There has been an alarming increase in road fatalities in 2022. I would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve safety of our roads this August Bank Holiday weekend, unfortunately there are people who continue to disregard the safety messages.”

A total of 96 people have lost their lives on our roads so far this year.



