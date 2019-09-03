Alleged sex assault of woman among 497 reported offences at Electric Picnic

Gardai are investigating reports of an alleged sexual assault at Electric Picnic over the weekend.

Among the 497 reported offences at the annual festival that attracted 57,000 people to Stradbally, Co Laois, a woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted on Saturday.

"Gardai are investigating one alleged sexual crime which was reported during the festival and are continuing to support the victim at this time," a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardai revealed that nearly 500 incidents associated with Electric Picnic are now being dealt with.

Gardai seized a number of illegal drugs at Electric Picnic within minutes of gates opening. Photo: An Garda Siochana

A total of 453 are related to drugs offences, while there were six public order offences.

Four people were arrested for driving while under the influence, with three of those relating to drug driving.

Gardai also confirmed that there was one minor case of assault and one incident of theft at the popular festival.

"One male was arrested in possession of an offensive weapon while leaving a car park and subsequent inquiries revealed the existence of two outstanding bench warrants," the statement added.

"This male is in custody and is currently awaiting a court appearance.

"There were a large number of medical issues with patrons being treated for various aliments, including adverse effects of alcohol and drugs.

"There were two transfers to Portlaoise Hospital of patients who had been resuscitated and deemed critical.

"Both these patients have since stabilised and gardaí retain contact with both families having provided Family Liaison services."

The statement, published on its Facebook page, added that the traffic plan created and executed for the event was successful with minimal delays encountered by motorists.

"Gardai would like to thank all those who attended at the event for their co-operation and compliance with the traffic plan," it added.

