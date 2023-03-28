| 12.1°C Dublin

All Ireland-winning hurler to face court today on suspicion of perjury in garda traffic probe

David Raleigh

An All Ireland-winning hurler has been arrested on suspicion of committing perjury before a court arising out of an internal garda probe into the alleged squaring away of road traffic offences.

The man, in his 20s, appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick this morning.

