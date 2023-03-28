An All Ireland-winning hurler has been arrested on suspicion of committing perjury before a court arising out of an internal garda probe into the alleged squaring away of road traffic offences.
The man, in his 20s, appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick this morning.
Gardaí have charged the well-known sportsman and he is due to appear before Limerick District Court today.
“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation Gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a garda spokesman.
The man was originally questioned by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in March 2021 arising out of a probe into alleged corruption in office involving a number of gardaí.
More to follow...