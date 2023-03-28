Alert over new phone call scam where fraudsters pose as gardaí

Gardaí are warning members of the public about a new scam where fraudsters pretend to be police officers.

The force said members of the public are receiving calls, that seem legitimate at first, with a pre-recorded message played that is designed to extract financial information.

“A call will appear as a legit number, but when answered is an automated voice claiming to be from the Financial Intelligence Unit of our Garda National Economic Crime Bureau about suspicious transactions on your bank account,” a garda spokesperson said.

"You're then prompted to ‘Dial 1’ and so on to provide bank details. This is not An Garda Síochána - we do not make contact with people in this way. Please be wary of unsolicited and automated calls, and if you do take one it is best to stop and think before engaging.”

Gardaí said people who inadvertently provided personal including bank details to the fraudsters should take the following preventative steps:

Change passwords/pins on mobile banking, apps etc..

Report to us in any Garda station.

Contact your bank and make them aware.

Members of the public can also contact the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on: 1800 40 60 80.