AIB warns customers to be aware of potential scams – ‘Hang up, don’t answer. Delete, don't click’

AIB has warned customers to be aware of possible scams as fraudsters develop more sophisticated ways to steal money.

The bank’s fraud intelligence department said it will never ask customers to click on a link sent via text message and urged people to always ‘Hang up, don’t answer. Delete, don't click’.

It issued the following advice to AIB users, if you receive a call from someone pretending to be your bank or any other organisation with an “urgent message” that you must act on, do not engage and hang up right away.

If you receive an unusual call from a number that resembles that of your bank, hang up.

AIB warned that if you receive a sudden message telling you that “criminals have your card details” or instructing you to take immediate action, do not open the message and delete it.

It also advised that if you click on a link in a text or email, it will take you to a fraudulent website that mirrors your banks. AIB reiterated that it never asks customers to click on links.

People should also be aware that scammers sometimes send emails that look like they’re coming from AIB or from your individual bank stating that "your account or card has been blocked" or “you owe us money", this is never the case, and you should never click on it and delete the message right away.

If you receive an email stating that your bank has changed its account and you’re instructed to “please make the next payment to our new one” and it happens to be in a different country, call the real supplier to check.

Finally, AIB warned that investment returns that are “too good to be true, false celebrity endorsements, shiny crypto bling, early, small gain to lure you into a sense of security, if the returns look too good to be true, they probably are”.