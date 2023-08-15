‘A working professional would travel into town to buy several hundred pills’ – concern over growth of illegal prescription drug trade

People with addiction are increasing risk of fatal overdose by using black-market prescription drugs often posted out after being ordered online

All different kinds of drugs are now being ordered illegally online, including erectile dysfunction medicine, sleeping pills and dangerous unregulated sedatives

Conor Feehan

The Irish postal system is now a major route for illegal and fake prescription drugs coming into the country, as more people use social media and websites to buy everything from strong painkillers and sedatives to erectile dysfunction tablets.

