Gardai are investigating if at least two men were involved in the violent murder of father-of-two Vincent Parsons.

'A very violent death' - Gardai investigating if at least two men involved in murder of Vincent Parsons

The 34-year-old was discovered with serious injuries after being attacked in Tallaght over the weekend.

He was brought to the nearby hospital where he passed away on Monday evening.

Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry into the murder and believe Mr Parsons was attacked following an argument in a pub.

Detectives are investigating if at least two men seriously assaulted Mr Parsons, leaving him with serious head injuries.

It’s understood gardai have identified both of the suspects in the case and have already taken a cautionary statement from one of the men.

No arrests have yet been made.

Superintendent Ian Lackey. Picture: Aoife Moore/PA

Speaking to reporters outside Tallaght Garda Station today, Chief Supt Ian Lackey said the 34-year-old welder from Clondalkin suffered horrific injuries after being attacked near a pub in Tallaght last Saturday night.

His injuries were so severe that gardai took him to hospital themselves instead of waiting for an ambulance, Supt Lackey said.

While gardai are still awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, it is clear that he suffered severe head injuries, he said.

"The initial findings indicate he met with a very violent death,” Supt Lackey said.

“A lot of people have come forward to date,” he said of the witnesses gardai have interviewed.

“There is no indication of weapons being used. We believe at least two people were involved,” he added.

More than 50 gardai are now involved in the investigation, he said.

A number of witnesses have already come forward, but gardai are particularly keen to speak to motorists, taxi drivers or anyone else who was in the vicinity of the Killinarden Inn pub between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, he said.

Gardai in Tallaght are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have seen the assault to contact them.

Mr Parsons was unconscious and covered in blood when a member of the public found him at 11pm and then alerted emergency services.

Gardai arrived and rushed the injured man to Tallaght University Hospital in their patrol car, but he died two days later.

The killing of the married father-of-two, who lived in Clondalkin, is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Gardai have also searched a park close to the scene of where Mr Parson’s was discovered as part of their investigation.

The attack on Mr Parsons was one of two in Tallaght over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon a 33-year-old man was discovered with serious head injuries in the Cloonmore Green area.

He was brought to Tallaght Unviersity Hospital with suspected bleeding on the brain and a punctured lung.

Gardai believe the man was assaulted with a weapon, possibly a piece of timber.

This assault is not believed to be connected to the earlier fatal assault on Vincent Parsons.

