A small town tale of jealousy, treachery and murder that held a nation spellbound

The Mr Moonlight trial, a nod to the stage name of Bobby Ryan, the much-loved Cashel DJ found murdered at the bottom of a farm run-off tank in 2013, was one of the longest- running criminal trials in the history of the State. As a murderous tale of jealousy, treachery and brutality unspooled in a stuffy courtroom, the nation was transfixed.

Bobby had been dating Mary Lowry, the widowed sister-in-law of Patrick Quirke’s wife, when he mysteriously went missing on the morning of June 3, 2011, having spent the previous night with Mary on her farm in Fawnagowan.

Quirke had been having a secret affair with Mary, an affair she ended to take up with Bobby. When Quirke learned of her new love interest, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The prosecution case was that Quirke, the jealous ex-lover, murdered his ‘love rival’ and hid him in the tank on Mary’s farm in a desperate bid to rekindle their romance.

Read More

After a 71-day trial, Quirke, the unassuming dairy farmer from Tipperary was sentenced to a mandatory life term for murder after a jury returned a majority verdict.

This week, his bid to overturn the decision, an appeal based on 52 grounds, was rejected by a three-judge panel.

As the latest twist in a saga that has spanned more than 10 years, Quirke’s failed appeal bid has once again brought the case, and the people connected to it, back into the spotlight.

Patrick Quirke

In the wake of his unsuccessful appeal bid, Quirke remains in Portlaoise Prison, where he will see out the remainder of his life sentence for murder.

Described as a model prisoner, who had been spending much of his time behind bars studying court transcripts for his appeal, he is housed in the C wing. Quirke shares the section with around 170 other inmates, including criminals regarded as among the most dangerous in the country.

Quirke’s mother died in August but the convicted killer, who was entitled to apply for temporary release on compassionate grounds wanted to avoid the publicity his attendance would bring. Instead, he viewed the service online. It is believed that Quirke may now consider taking his case to the Supreme Court.

Imelda Quirke

With Pat behind bars, his loyal wife Imelda has been keeping his farm business afloat. She makes twice-weekly visits to see him in Portlaoise, where she updates him on all the comings and goings on the farm. He in turn gives her instructions on what needs to be done and how to do it.

A few weeks after Quirke’s incarceration, his eldest son, Liam, was made a director of the farm business as his father stepped aside. He had been studying agricultural science at UCD but is now back at home. Imelda, a woman described as a “survivor” by those close to her, has been putting on a defiant front since her husband’s conviction.

“She’s very much out and about and proud,” said one source. “Out lunching with her sisters and in attendance at local funerals telling everyone about what a terrible misjustice has been done to Pat.”

Mary Lowry

Meanwhile, the woman at the centre of all the drama, Mary Lowry, has survived the intense public interest in her private life and has moved on.

Mary is now living in a two-storey home on the outskirts of Bansha, Co Tipperary.

Her brother Eddie helped build the house, which is located on a plot of land willed to her by her late husband, Martin Lowry, the brother of Imelda Quirke.

She is regularly spotted in Nellie’s, her local pub in Bansha. The tightknit village community there, where she is involved in the Tidy Towns committee as well as the local set-dancing group, has been a sanctuary to her over the years.

Mary’s three sons, the eldest in his early 20s, have all moved on with their lives, concentrating on work and college.

Her eldest son, Tommy, is working from the family home for an insurance company and her middle son Jack is in the second year of a trade apprenticeship.

Youngest son Micheal is in his first year studying agriculture and signed up for a farm relief service, helping farmers out over the summer.



All three boys stand to inherit a share of the farm at Fawnagowan, currently in the ownership of their mother, which was valued at €3m at the height of the boom. The farm is situated on top of a substantial gravel deposit, with significant ­quarrying potential.

Rita Lowry

Mary’s mother-in-law Rita, who is now in her late 90s, remains at Fawnagowan, the place where she has lived for over 60 years. She resides in the granny flat and Mary’s part of the house is rented out. Rita’s daughter Imelda is a frequent visitor.

The farm, still in the ownership of Mary Lowry, is being leased by a local farmer. As was revealed during the trial, when Mary Lowry moved to end Quirke’s lease on her land, he feared a new tenant would try to reopen the old milking parlour, in turn reactivating the run-off tank where Bobby’s body was hidden.

Quirke took matters into his own hands, staging the discovery of the body to make sure that didn’t happen. As it turns out, the milking parlour is in operation again and the run-off tank has been replaced.



Michelle and Robert Ryan

This week, Bobby Ryan’s two children said they hoped her father can finally rest in peace. “It is a relief that that man is no longer hanging over Daddy,” said Michelle after the appeal decision.

“I hope that tonight Daddy can actually rest in peace. Our shoulders are definitely lighter today, but I think that dark cloud is still going to be there.”

In July 2019, it emerged that Bobby Ryan Jr and his sister Michelle were suing Quirke.