83pc of those affected by intimate image abuse were female, new report reveals

Justice Minister Simon Harris said that Hotline.ie liaises with An Garda Síochána where appropriate on these cases.

Some 773 reports of suspected intimate image abuse were made to the national reporting service for potentially criminal content online in the 12 months up to September this year.

The 2021 report from Hotline.ie revealed that of the 525 of these reports which it could take action on, some 94pc had been successfully removed at source.

“The removal rate is very encouraging, particularly as none of the content was hosted in Ireland,” said Justice Minister Simon Harris today.

“Hotline.ie liaises with An Garda Síochana where appropriate on these cases, and it is of course open to victims to contact our police service directly,” Mr Harris said.

Last year, Hotline.ie received close to 30,000 reports, the highest number of reports on record in a calendar year and as many as in the previous three years combined.

The majority of the reports related to suspected child sexual abuse material, with some 14,772 assessed by the analysts at Hotline.ie as relating to child sexual abuse.

This represents 25pc more child sexual abuse material reports received, classified and actioned by Hotline.ie than in the previous 21 years combined.

Each report can involve anything from a single image to thousands of images and videos, with victims ranging in age from infants younger than three to pubescent children.

“This marks another year of the important, worthy and difficult work done by Hotline.ie in providing a means for members of the public to confidentially, anonymously and securely report suspected illegal content online, and in particular child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” Minister Harris said.

“Each image is a crime. Each image has a victim, or victims, who have suffered abuse, and who are re-victimised each time their abuse is viewed as it is shared across the globe. We must never become hardened or inured to these figures.”

He also stressed Ireland’s commitment to working on comprehensive requirements for online companies to assess and mitigate the extent to which their platforms are being misused for the purposes of child sexual abuse.

This is both in terms of hosting material and the exploitation by abusers of online services for the purposes of grooming children.

The annual report shows that 83pc of those affected by intimate image abuse were female, with some 73pc between the ages of 25 and 34. In approximately half of the cases, the imagery was found on video streaming sites.

Ana Niculescu, Chief Executive of Hotline.ie, said: “We understand that going through such an experience can cause significant distress and even have long-lasting impact on a person’s life and wellbeing.

“The team at Hotline.ie is honoured to be able to play an active role to break the cycle of abuse, prevent repeat-victimisation, and support those who have been victims of intimate image abuse on their healing journey.”

Established in 1999, Hotline.ie works with national and international partners in law enforcement and industry to ensure that whilst child sexual abuse material is removed from the internet, the children within images may also be identified and safeguarded.

It operates in conjunction with An Garda Siochána and its operations and procedures are overseen by the Department of Justice.

Once illegal content is reported to Hotline,ie, their experts access the report and decide on the next steps, including getting the content removed from the internet.



