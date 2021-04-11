€60,000 in cash and four vehicles seized as two men arrested

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after gardaí seized €60,000 in cash and four vehicles.

A search operation was carried out yesterday as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The search was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Criminal Assets Bureau supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit.

Ten locations in the Duleek, Trim and Dublin areas consisting of both residential and business premises were searched as part of this operation.

Gardaí discovered and seized €60,000 in cash and 1kg of cannabis resin (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €20,000.

Four high value vehicles as well as a number of high value jewellery items and other property was also seized.

Two men, aged in their thirties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering.

They are currently being detained at Ballymun and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984.

Irish Independent