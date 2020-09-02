€5m worth of mobile phones stolen in Ireland over last 20 months

AROUND €5m worth of mobile phones have been stolen across the country in almost two years.

Gardaí dealt with reports of 11,488 mobile phones snatched from January 2019 to August 2020 - or around 135 phones every week.

Meath crime prevention officer Sergeant Dean Kearns told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the thefts are “opportunistic.”

Many thefts had taken place in built up areas, Sgt Kearns said, such as when people leave handsets in their cars or when going for walks or runs.

Previously a large number had been snatched in pubs and nightclubs and coffee shops.

Gardaí are asking people to download phone locators to help officers find handsets.

Sgt Kearns added: “Don’t follow the phone yourselves. If you have a follow your phone app, we will follow it up straight away.

“There’s so much valuable information on phones - it’s nearly like an online diary. It’s important there’s a PIN so people can't access it.”

As well as adding a PIN, gardaí are advising people to also put an emergency contact on the phone and to put an Eircode on the back of the handset.

“The recovery rate is low because there’s nothing to help us find the phones,” Sgt Kearns said.

“We recover about 10pc of them but we can’t find the owner. If people can put an emergency contact on their screensaver or put an eircode on the back, so we can contact the person straight away.”

The statistics on stolen phones were collected by An Garda Síochána's Analysis Service.

The majority of phones (2,868) were snatched in the DMR South Central Division of Dublin.

1,869 phones were reported stolen in the DMR North Central Division, also in Dublin.

Limerick, Kildare, Galway and Cork city also saw a substantial number of stolen phones.

Gardaí are advising people to contact their local station if their phone is stolen.

Officers are also asking people to take note of their phone's unique IMEI number.

This can be found inside the battery compartment of phones and is on the pull-out tray or back of iPhones.

The IMEI number can also be found by dialling *#06# and this number should then be stored somewhere.

