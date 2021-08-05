€5m of illegal cigarettes seized as sniffer dog Bailey finds €100,000 drugs at mail centre

Smoke 'em if you've got 'em: €5m worth of 'Richmond' brand cigarettes were seized

Weeded out: More than €100,000 worth of drugs was seized

€5 million worth of cigarettes and €100,000 worth of drugs were uncovered by Revenue in two separate seizures in Dublin today.

7.2 million cigarettes, branded “Richmond”, were discovered in a container that arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered with the help of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.9 million.

Separately, over 6kg of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis infused edibles, ketamine and butane honey oil were seized in the Dublin Mail Centre in Dublin 12.

Revenue officers also seized 180 diazepam tablets.

The seizure was made as a result of routine operations, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €107,000 and were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, UK, Spain and the Netherlands.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘clothes’, ‘dog toys’ and ‘kitchen utensils’ and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.

The parcels seized were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Antrim and the UK.

The two seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs, the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

