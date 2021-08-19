41 convicted sex offenders in monitoring programme thought to be at high or very high risk of reoffending

FORTY-one of 173 convicted sex offenders being monitored under a multi-agency risk-management programme are considered at high or very high risk of reoffending, figures reveal.

One in four of the total number of offenders being monitored are living in the south-east of the country, and the increase in the number of convicts in the five counties of Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow was described as a “significant change” by the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management programme (SORAM).

Its latest annual report shows that 173 sex offenders were living in communities across the country under the supervision of SORAM at the beginning of 2021, representing an increase of 10pc from the previous year, when there were 157.

The highest number of sex offenders (47) were located in the southeast region, marking a 20-percent rise since January 2020.

The five south-eastern counties overtook the Dublin Metropolitan Region, which had accounted for 30 percent of convicts in communities last year, but was the location of just 24pc (41) at the beginning of 2021.

The southern region encompassing Cork, Kerry and Limerick and the eastern region of Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Meath and Westmeath each had 28 sex offenders living in their communities, representing 16pc of the national total.

A total of 20 (12pc) were free to walk the streets in the northern region of Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth; while nine sex offenders were living in the western region of Galway, Mayo, Clare, Roscommon and Longford.

The administrative regions used by SORAM are predominantly based on Garda divisions.

The annual report also revealed that all but one of the 173 convicted sex offenders under the supervision of SORAM last year were male, while their ages ranged from 77 to 19.

Two of the offenders living in Irish communities are on licence from the United Kingdom and are being supervised in a non-statutory capacity, according to the report.

A total of five of the sex offenders are categorised as posing a “very high” risk of reoffending, while 36 others are described as being “high” risk. Some 97 are labelled “medium” risk.

The offences of which they were convicted include rape or attempted rape, defilement of a child, sexual or indecent assault, sexual exploitation and aggravated sexual assault.

A total of 19 of the offenders were convicted of more than one offence, and five were convicted of offences including indecent exposure, masturbation in public, and harassment or stalking.

Ten of the sex offenders were not subject to notification requirements, meaning that they are not obliged to tell gardaí if they change address or travel anywhere for longer than a week.

This is because the offence of which they were convicted was not a scheduled sexual offence, or the notification period in respect of their crime had expired.