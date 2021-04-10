€30,000 worth of cocaine seized and two arrested in Clare

Gardaí seized cocaine worth around €30,000 as well as arresting two men yesterday in Clare as part of a planned operation.

The operation was carried out in Ennis as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs and associated criminal activity in the Clare Division.

In the course of the operation a number of locations were searched including a house in Ennis where suspected cocaine with an estimated value in excess of €30,000 was seized by investigating Gardaí.

Two men aged in their thirties were also arrested and brought to Ennis Garda Station.

Both men are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Irish Independent