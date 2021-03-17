| 12.8°C Dublin

€2.8m worth of cocaine seized in Donegal

Ciara O'Loughlin

Gardaí have issued a photo of €2.8m worth of cocaine seized from a van in Donegal.

The discovery of the drugs was made when officers became suspicious when a van brought in from the UK in Milford went unclaimed.

The Milford District Drugs Unit, Donegal Division examined the vehicle and seized 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine.

Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.

Speaking today, Superintendent David Kelly, who is leading the investigation said: “This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety”.

Online Editors

