25 years on: Key players in the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case and where they are now

SOME of Ireland's most experienced detectives are now re-examining the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case file 25 years after it was first opened following the brutal killing of the French film executive.

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the savage murder of the mother-of-one as she fled from an intruder at her isolated holiday home in Toormore outside Schull in west Cork.

Ms du Plantier's battered body was found by the side of a laneway at 10am on December 23, 1996.

No-one has ever been charged with the killing of the 39-year-old in Ireland despite one of the biggest murder investigations in Garda Síochána history.

The Indo Daily: Sophie Toscan du Plantier: 25 years on from Ireland's most notorious unsolved murder

The review of potentially new evidence which has emerged over recent months will now determine whether or not Garda Commissioner Drew Harris orders a full cold-case review in 2022.

The detectives – veterans of some of Ireland's most high-profile murder investigations – have been carefully sifting through a raft of allegations and speculation.

Authorities have also received a significant number of 'whodunnit' theories from armchair experts since the case was given a global focus with the release of Sky and Netflix documentaries.

Five books have also either been published or will be published about the case.

However, the greatest challenge now facing detectives is the relentless passage of time – with a number of the original investigation team and even witnesses now deceased.

Here is where the key figures in the case are now:

Ian Bailey

The Manchester-born journalist, poet and law graduate was twice arrested by gardaí in relation to the investigation, in 1997 and 1998, but he was released without charge on both occasions. He has consistently protested his innocence of the crime.

However, he was convicted in absentia by a Paris criminal court in May 2019 of killing Ms du Plantier. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but refused to recognise the French prosecution, dismissing it as "a show trial" and "a mockery of justice”.

Mr Bailey (64) maintained a relationship with Welsh artist Jules Thomas for almost 30 years in west Cork before they split in early 2021.

Mr Bailey subsequently moved out of the Liscaha farmhouse owned by Ms Thomas and now lives in rented accommodation in Glengarriff.

Mr Bailey has written two volumes of poetry, The West Cork Way and A John Wayne State of Mind. He has also written a series of articles on his life for The Big Issue.

Mr Bailey, who worked as a freelance journalist in Gloucester and Cheltenham before moving to Ireland in 1991, said he is now considering writing an autobiography.

He has also graduated from University College Cork with a law degree.

In early 2021, he wrote to the Taoiseach, Garda Commissioner and the Justice Minister seeking a cold-case review which, he insisted, would fully and finally exonerate him. Mr Bailey said that being wrongly associated with the terrible crime for almost 25 years has been "a living nightmare" and akin to being "bonfired”.

He is currently appealing a Bantry District Court conviction for drug driving.

Daniel Toscan du Plantier

Ms du Plantier’s second husband was the man who launched the original French campaign for justice.

One of the most powerful individuals within the French film industry, his list of friends included former French President Jacques Chirac. He was very critical of the handling of the case by the Irish authorities.

Daniel Toscan du Plantier visited Ireland just once after his wife's murder – on July 7, 2000 when he issued a high-profile appeal for the public to support the Garda murder investigation. He was accompanied to Ireland on that occasion by Ms du Plantier’s son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud. Mr du Plantier remarried on June 27, 1998.

Mr du Plantier died of a heart attack, aged 61, while attending the Berlin Film Festival in February 2003.

Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud

Mr Baudey-Vignaud was just 15 when his mother was murdered and later admitted his childhood ended that day. Today, he leads the determined campaign for justice for her.

Now 40 and married, he named his eldest daughter Sophie in honour of his mother. Mr Baudey-Vignaud attended every day of the May 2019 trial in Paris – and welcomed the conviction.

He has supported all French extradition requests for Mr Bailey, though all three were rejected by the Irish courts. Mr Baudey-Vignaud made an appearance on RTE's The Late Late Show earlier this year to appeal for anyone with information on the killing to assist gardaí.

He inherited his mother's cottage at Toormore and, despite initial speculation the property would be sold, he has retained it and kept it almost exactly as she left it. He holidays at the cottage with his family almost every year.

Georges and Marguerite Bouniol

Sophie's elderly parents visited west Cork almost every year for two decades to attend a special memorial mass for their daughter in Goleen.

Each year, they would lay a wreath of white lilies – Ms du Plantier’s favourite flower – at the stone Celtic cross which marks the spot where her body was found.

They were invariably accompanied by their son, Bertrand, Sophie's uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, and her aunt Marie-Madeline Opalka. Age and poor health eventually meant the elderly couple were unable to travel to west Cork.

Pierre-Jean Baudey

Mr Baudey is Ms du Plantier’s first husband and the father of her son. They married in June 1980 when Ms du Plantier was 22. The couple split up a few months after the birth of their son, Pierre-Louis, in 1981.

However, they remained on good terms and in regular contact. Mr Baudey attended both her 1997 funeral and the May 2019 Paris trial where he maintained a background role while staunchly supporting his son, who acted as family spokesperson.

Jules Thomas

The accomplished Welsh artist first met Ian Bailey when he was working at a fish factory in Schull, west Cork. Their relationship lasted for almost three decades and survived his two arrests, three domestic violence incidents against her – one of which involved Mr Bailey being convicted before Skibbereen District Court in 2001 – and the relentless media focus on Mr Bailey.

Ms Thomas once remarked that the intense media focus on the case left her feeling at times like she was trapped within her own home.

Their relationship finally ended in early 2021 with Mr Bailey leaving her Liscaha property. Ms Thomas has three adult daughters, Saffron, Virginia and Fenella. Her mother, Beryl Ann, was also a talented artist. Ms Thomas remains resident outside Schull.

Marie Farrell

The Schull shopkeeper was a central figure in the Garda murder file because she had contacted gardaí in January 1997, initially under the name 'Fiona', to say she had seen a tall man wearing a dark coat and with an unusual gait at Kealfadda Bridge in the early hours of December 23, 1996 – effectively a route leading to Sophie's house.

For 25 years, gardaí have considered this a crucial piece of information in the case. Later she became known as "the star witness" of the libel action taken by Mr Bailey against eight Irish and British papers in December 2003.

Her testimony against Mr Bailey was devastating. At one point, under cross-examination, she said: "I do not think any woman in her right frame of mind would invite Ian Bailey to her shop – especially when she is on her own."

But she sensationally recanted her evidence in October 2005, insisting she only made the statements because she had been put under duress by gardaí.

During Mr Bailey's 2014/2015 High Court action for wrongful arrest, Ms Farrell was specifically warned by the hearing judge about the consequences of perjury. After the case ended, the transcript of her evidence was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions by the judge. Ms Farrell left west Cork a number of years ago and moved back to the west of Ireland.

Dr John Harbison

The State Pathologist who conducted the original post-mortem examination on Ms du Plantier on December 24, 1996, effectively retired in 2003 and was succeeded by Dr Marie Cassidy. Dr Harbison died on December 18, 2020, aged 84.

Gardaí

Virtually all the senior gardaí and detectives who were involved in the original 1996 investigation have now retired. A number have also died.

Shirley Foster and Alfie Lyons

Ms du Plantier's nearest neighbours at Toormore. On the night of her murder, Ms du Plantier inexplicably ran downhill and away from their home rather than uphill towards the nearest occupied property for help.

Alfie Lyons died several months ago. Shirley Foster last summer put her two-bedroom farmhouse on the market. It is believed Ms Foster hopes to remain in the west Cork area.

Witnesses

At least five witnesses in the original Garda case file have now died, including two whose circumstantial evidence was considered by detectives to be of significant importance. Several other witnesses have been in ill health while others are of very advanced years.

Legal

Ian Bailey's original solicitor in west Cork, Con Murphy, was appointed a Circuit Court judge in 2004. He tragically died in 2011 after a short illness, aged just 51.

After Mr Murphy's appointment to the bench, Mr Bailey's legal matters were handled by leading Cork criminal defence solicitor Frank Buttimer. The judge who dealt with Mr Bailey's 2003 Cork Circuit Civil Court defamation action, Patrick Moran, retired from the bench in 2013. He passed away, aged 78, last August.