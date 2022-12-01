| 8.7°C Dublin

25 years later, the killer of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy is still evading justice

The Galway taxi driver suffered horrific head injuries in the brutal attack

Eileen Costello O&rsquo;Shaughnessy Expand

Eavan Murray

It is 25 years since mother-of-two Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was brutally murdered in Galway.

Nobody has ever been held to account for her savage death – and as the years go by, her family fear their hopes for justice are ebbing still further away.

