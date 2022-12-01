25 years later, the killer of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy is still evading justice

It is 25 years since mother-of-two Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was brutally murdered in Galway.

Nobody has ever been held to account for her savage death – and as the years go by, her family fear their hopes for justice are ebbing still further away.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of the 47 year old, which happened on a cold night on November 30, 1997.

Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was originally from the Corofin area of Galway, and was a well-known taxi driver in the city. At the time of her death, she was driving a silver Toyota Carina, registration number 97-G-6663.

Earlier this year the Irish Independent interviewed several retired gardaí, and Eileen’s son Damien.

We revealed that many of the original investigating gardaí believe they know who killed Eileen – who was known for her warmth, wit and vibrancy.

Eileen’s body was discovered the morning after she disappeared, about 20m off the main Galway-Tuam road.

She had suffered horrific head injuries in the attack. Her killer stole her taxi and abandoned it on the outskirts of Galway city. It was found hours later, heavily bloodstained.

Thousands of people were interviewed, but nobody was ever charged in connection with the killing which horrified the country.

The killer showed Eileen no mercy – robbing her of her life and the modest earnings from her day shift.

It remains a fact that nobody known to Eileen would have wished her any harm. She was a hard-working, kind woman who, until her death, lived peacefully with her elderly mother.

She had separated from her husband, the now retired garda Tom O’Shaughnessy, a few years before her death. But there was no bad blood between them. He was in Dublin at the time of the murder and was immediately ruled out as a suspect.

Her son, Damien, remembers his mother with love. He said he tries not to let the horror of the past lean too heavily on his daily life. But his mother is never far from his thoughts.

“You have to think of the good times,” he said. “I have to, for my own kids. I’d be doing an injustice to my mother if I didn’t.

“For me personally, I have two children – and the way I see it is there is still a bit of her alive when they’re running around.

“But you just get on with life for your own family, because you could bring them down.”

Some of Eileen’s relatives have been critical of the original garda investigation, but Damien does not see it that way.

“I have no idea who did it. It could be someone from Australia or someone from Galway,” he said. “There were a few suspects – but, as they say, knowing something and proving it are two different things.”

Despite the advances in science, Damien told the Irish Independent he does not hold any hope of a breakthrough.

“Maybe a year or two ago, there was a new way of forensic testing – and they tried it, but nothing came back,” he said.

“It changes your perspective on life. God forgive me, but when I hear someone saying their mother died of cancer, I almost think they’re lucky. At least they don’t have to live with someone taking her life.”

One senior garda who investigated the case believes convicted double-murderer Thomas Murray is responsible for Eileen’s death.

Murray was an initial suspect, but he had an alibi – his then-girlfriend told gardaí he was at home watching TV with her at the time of the murder.

Murray was on parole when he brutally murdered retired teacher Nancy Nolan in February 2000 at her home in Ballygar, north Co Galway. He was initially convicted of the murder of an elderly man, William Mannion, in Ballygar, in 1981.

Before Murray was paroled for Mr Mannion’s murder, a prison governor had raised serious concerns with the Department of Justice about him and believed he could kill again.

Gardaí established quickly that Murray was out of prison at the time of Eileen’s murder, working on a building site.

At the time of Eileen’s murder, Murray was questioned by gardaí – but he gave an account of his movements.

“He had a girlfriend in the city at the time, and he was staying with her – she gave him an alibi,” a retired senior detective told the Irish Independent.

“She said it was a Sunday evening and he was in the flat with her at the time, watching whatever was the relevant programme on TV.”

He added: “The only comforting thing is he’s in jail and out of reach of society. He can’t cause anyone any more damage. He should never see the light of day.

“I think Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy’s case is a case that will likely never develop.

"I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see any avenue for it coming to a resolution. It’s a tragedy.”