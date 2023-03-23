| 12.2°C Dublin

196 people arrested for drunk or drug driving over St Patrick’s weekend

There were no fatal road collisions, but 1,800 drivers were caught speeding, out of more than 450,000 cars checked

Garda checkpoint Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A total of 196 people were arrested for driving under the influence across the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend.

A garda operation was put in place between 7am on Thursday, March 16, and 7am on Tuesday, March 21.

