196 people arrested for drunk or drug driving over St Patrick’s weekend

A total of 196 people were arrested for driving under the influence across the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend.

A garda operation was put in place between 7am on Thursday, March 16, and 7am on Tuesday, March 21.

There were no fatal collisions over this period, however 12 serious collisions took place which resulted in 17 serious and life-threatening injuries.

To date, 41 people have died on our roads this year, 40 people lost their lives over the same period last year compared with 38 in 2021.

Over the bank holiday weekend, gardaí mounted 678 checkpoints and 196 people were arrested for driving under the influence – 136 in relation to alcohol and 60 in relation to drugs.

More than 1,800 drivers were caught speeding. During this period, Go-Safe checked the speed of 456,287 vehicles.

Fixed-charge offences during this period included 152 people caught using their mobile phones, 99 unaccompanied drivers and 55 people who were not wearing their seatbelt.

In addition, 379 vehicles were detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as unaccompanied learner driver, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance and tax.

Gardaí also detected a number of motorists driving above the speed limit including a driver travelling at 97km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R711 Dock Road in Co Waterford, and a driver travelling at 181km/h in a 120 km/h zone on the M8 Clonmore South, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Another motorist was caught travelling 111km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R154 Batterjohn, Trim, Co Meath.

And another motorist was caught driving 164km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N52 Killynan, Cloghan, Co Westmeath.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman said gardaí are “certainly relieved” there was no loss of life on our roads over the St Patrick’s weekend this year.

“We are, however, very mindful there were twelve serious injury road traffic collisions and of the impact they have had on both the individuals involved and their families,” she said.

"As is reflected in the number of checkpoints, detections and arrests over the weekend, An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads.”

"We are committed to our work with the Road Safety Authority and partners to deliver Vision Zero on our roads.”

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions.