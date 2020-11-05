€168,000 of drugs from Spain seized in Dublin Airport

Revenue has seized €168,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport.

The illegal drugs were seized on Tuesday after being found in a metal container which originated in Spain and were destined for delivery to an address in Co Meath.

Some 8.4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €168,000 were seized from the capitals airport.

The drugs were discovered as part of routine profiling by Revenue officers in Dublin Airport.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors