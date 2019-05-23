16 people arrested as gardai conduct 32 searches in large Drogheda operation

Some 16 people have been arrested in Drogheda following a number of searches under an operation targeting crime.

A total of 32 searches were conducted under Operation Stratus.

Some 30 of the searches were carried out within the Drogheda district, and 14 people were arrested here.

All 14 were brought to the district and circuit courts on foot of these warrants.

Another two men - aged 23 and 19 years of age - were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts within the Drogheda Garda District in recent weeks. The younger man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court, whilst the second man remains in custody detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Drogheda Garda Station.

Two separate searches were conducted under warrants issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1997.

Officers also seized five cars, and issued 35 on the spot penalty notices for various road offences.

