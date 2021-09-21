150 gardaí take part in searches as cars, Rolex watches and €51,000 cash seized and two arrested

One of the cars seized

Two men have been arrested after Gardaí seized €51,000 in cash following a search operation this morning.

The men, aged 19 and 40, have been arrested for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda Investigation.

They are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Newbridge, Co Kildare, this morning.

The operation involved approximately 150 bureau officers and Gardaí comprised of the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Searches of eight residential addresses along with two professional addresses were conducted.

A statement from the Gardaí said this morning’s operation targeted assets including property accumulated by an Organised Crime Gang.

A number of items were seized including eight Rolex watches, six vehicles and a number of luxury clothing items.

The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and to date the investigation has identified and restrained seventeen bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000.

The statement said this operation is a significant development in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit.