15 bikes worth €7,000 recovered and man arrested after stolen bike found for sale online

A Garda sting operation caught a suspected bike thief after a woman’s stolen bicycle was found for sale on a website.

A follow-up search discovered another 15 bicycles with a total value of around €7,000, along with an angle grinder.

Gardaí in Crumlin arrested one man, aged in his early 50s, and seized 16 bikes in total as part of of Operation Soteria at around 5.30pm yesterday.

A Garda statement read: “The operation involved a planned arrangement to meet a seller of a stolen pedal cycle, which was placed for sale on a selling site.

"The man attended the scene with the stolen pedal cycle; the owner of the pedal cycle identified her pedal cycle and the man was arrested.”

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“In a follow-up search of a property in Dublin 8, a total of 15 pedal cycles were recovered, all believed to be stolen along with an angle grinder,” the Gardaí added.

"The estimated value of these pedal cycles is believed to be in the region of €7,000.

“The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and Gardaí at Crumlin will endeavour to identify the rightful owners of the pedal cycles in due course. The items that are not returned to owners will be circulated via media in the coming weeks.”