Gardaí found the drugs with an estimated street value of €1.24m

Gardaí have seized €1.24m worth of cannabis in Co Laois.

Gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan, supported by Laois Divisional Drugs Unit, found the drugs in a ditch along a secondary road on the Carlow/Laois border yesterday evening.

The cannabis herb worth around €1.24m was found in a ditch on the Carlow border with Laois

The cannabis herb worth around €1.24m was found in a ditch on the Carlow border with Laois

The seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

Investigations are ongoing, but no arrests have been made yet in connection with the seizure.

