Crime scene investigation ‘casebook’ found in the home of one of the men accused of kidnapping businessman Kevin Lunney, court hears

A CRIME scene investigation “casebook” was found in the home of one of the men accused of kidnapping businessman Kevin Lunney, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Gardaí searching the accused’s apartment after Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture found a book entitled “The Forensic Casebook - The Science of Crime Scene Investigation.”

They also found a SIM card holder bearing the number of a phone alleged to have been in contact with the now-deceased suspected organiser of the kidnapping.

The trial of four men was continuing today at the non-jury court.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences."

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

Today, Detective Garda Lisa Young told Sean Guerin SC, prosecuting, that she was part of the search team at YZ’s apartment in inner city Dublin on November 8, 2019.

In the main bedroom, she found what she described as a forensic casebook. Mr Guerin asked her what it was about.

“It’s in relation to the investigation of crime scenes,” she said, giving the title.

In cross examination, Michael Hourigan BL, for YZ, said the book was by Ngaire Genge, it was “a popular title you would find on Amazon or anywhere” and was “easily available.”

Det Gda Young said she was not aware of this but imagined it would be.

Det Sgt Brendan Casey told the court he took part in the same search and seized items including a bank statement for WOI Plant Hire Supplies Ltd, Clareville Grove, Dublin 11 in a kitchen drawer. He also seized an e-flow tag on a kitchen counter worktop.

In another kitchen drawer there were two Eir SIM card holders, one for a number ending -9717. The court has already heard the prosecution attributes this number to YZ and there are records of contacts between it and a number attributed to Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, the suspected organiser of the abduction.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.