Cricket Ireland hit by 'six-figure' cyber fraud

Cyber criminals stole a six-figure sum from Cricket Ireland that has pushed the organisation into a financial crisis.

The sporting organisation was targeted in a sophisticated invoice redirect fraud in which more than €4.5m has been stolen from several businesses, clubs and individuals in Ireland this year, according to gardai.

Criminals hacked into the organisation's email system and then used the information to send an email to a commercial partner giving them new bogus bank details.

It is understood an Asian-based firm paid money due to Cricket Ireland for broadcasting, sponsorship and perimeter advertising into the account controlled by the hackers. The body estimates its losses at "a six-figure sum".

Detection and recovery have proved complex due to the cross-border nature of much of its business, and the multiple currencies involved. "It's a quagmire, and a nightmare," said chief executive Warren Deutrom.

The robbery and poor ticket sales for the recent international series have forced Cricket Ireland to ask the ICC for an €448,000 funding advance.

