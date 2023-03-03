‘Creeslough was my second home’ – Amber Barrett reflects on ‘historic’ goal celebration

Amber Barrett points to the black armband in memory of those who passed away in Creeslough.

Republic of Ireland star Amber Barrett has told how much scoring the winning goal that shot her team to the World Cup means, as she recalled honouring Creeslough with the historic touch.

The Donegal striker made Irish women’s soccer history in October when she scored the winning goal against Scotland.

Rather than celebrate her glory, Barrett used the life-changing moment to pay tribute to Creeslough and the ten victims that had died in the horrific explosion in the days before the match in October.

The player has now revealed just how much that moment meant to her personally, as her grandparents had hailed from the village.

Barrett, from Milford, told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show, that Creeslough was her “second home.”

“I spent most of my childhood there,” she said. “I spent a lot of my time there…I had a really strong relationship with my grandparents.

“I know that obviously if my granny and granddad were both alive, that would have been their filling station.

“They would have went (there) to collect the pension, collect the paper.”

The player told how her granddad had been proud when she’d played for St Michael’s GAA Club in Creeslough, after the village had established a girl’s side when she was unable to play in Milford.

“I had the opportunity to learn because I think my granddad gave the chairman a little wink…and I was able to get in that way.

“Milford at the time didn't have a Gaelic women's team. So, I played there (in Creeslough).

“I think that's probably one of the proudest moments that my granddad had when I was playing for St Michael's.

“That's something I take with me because I’m not just thinking about Creeslough in terms of now,” Amber said.

Barrett said when she scored the goal, she instantly realised the historic importance of the moment for not only soccer but for Donegal.

She described how she caught a glimpse of a fan carrying a Donegal flag aloft and she had only one thought - not for her own personal glory - but for Creeslough.

The talented striker described the normal elation from the crowd after a goal, being absent.

“There was a silence that fell,” Barrett said. “Obviously an Irish girl scored against Scotland at Hampden Park (Glasgow), isn't going to be celebrated very well.

“But the silence that came. I think that for me then was the connection to the (black) armband and… (I knew) it's not going to be a crazy celebration.

“Everybody talks about my reaction, but I think I can't not mention Katie McCabe's reaction to my reaction. She approaches me. She realises what I've done. She pauses, she points to the armband. And Katie has no connection to Donegal. But that's what our team is about. It's always about the most important things in the bigger picture stuff.”

Barrett said she felt the “universe had aligned” in a way to allow her to be with her family on the day of the Creeslough tragedy. Having her parents with her meant she found the support she needed that day.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw had organised a family day for the players and Barrett had been sitting with her mother and her father, a Garda, when they learned of the explosion.

“My younger brother put a message into the group and he said there was an explosion,” she said. After that her father had started to hear information from colleagues about the tragedy.

Barrett’s mother wore the jersey that Amber wore that night, under a black suit jacket to the show and spoke of her pride in her daughter. While the player’s father paid tribute to her for being humble despite her soccer glory.