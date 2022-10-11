Creeslough tragedy: State inquiry not ruled out into cause of fatal Donegal blast

The Government will provide any financial support necessary to investigate the explosion in Creeslough – with a formal State inquiry not being ruled out.

Two Cabinet ministers left open the possibility that a State inquiry could be launched into the devastating blast in Co Donegal last Friday that left 10 people dead and eight injured, including one seriously.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Tuesday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that much would depend on the outcome of the current investigations that are under way.

He said he was conscious that the victims’ funerals were taking place this week.

“There will of course be a very thorough investigation as to what happened and I am sure I know the people in the local community and indeed all over Ireland will want to know precisely what happened and what lessons can be learned from it, but that is not a matter for today,” he said.

“But whatever resources are needed from the state to conduct such investigations will be provided. But our focus for now is on ensuring that the supports are in place.”

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she understood international experts were being brought in to examine the cause of explosion and that the Government would await the outcome of that.

She said that every minister in each department would do what they can to support those affected by the explosion.

“As issues arise we'll continue to deal with them and we are here to help them,” she said.

The two ministers were speaking after the Cabinet approved extending access to the humanitarian fund normally reserved for households affected by flooding to those directly affected by last Friday’s explosion.

She said the money would be used to help people who may need to replace items damaged or to repair damage caused by the explosion. A family of two earning up to €70,000 a year can access the fund.

“I'm very conscious that over the next few days, the small community is going to endure some very, very difficult moments,” he said, adding that her department was on the ground and there to “provide any assistance that we can in the days ahead”.

Mr McGrath: “We are very conscious as a government that we are going to have to be there for the local community for a sustained period of time, not just in the days and weeks ahead. But indeed the months ahead and beyond.”

The two ministers were peaking at the announcement of the payment dates for a number of welfare supports that were announced in the Budget 2023 to help households with the cost of living

Mr McGrath did not rule out further government support for households next year, saying the situation would be kept under review.

“As with all things in the current climate, there is so much uncertainty and volatility. Indeed, internationally, the government will be keeping this under review as we progress through next year,” he said.

“The public finances are in a healthy position. Overall, we're forecasting a surplus this year, and considerably larger next year, we're putting €6bn funding into the national reserve fund and we're able to do all of this without any recourse to the markets, with no borrowing whatsoever.

“So it does given the government the capacity to provide further interventions if that is required, but that is an assessment we can only make as time progresses through next year.”

President Michael D Higgins said the tragedy in Donegal was a “devastating blow” and will be “particularly hard” to overcome for Creeslough.

Speaking in Strasbourg, he recalled staying in Donegal during his time as minister for the Gaeltacht.

“I remember driving through these communities and often staying there, in Donegal.

“In a community like Creeslough, everybody knows everybody and so everyone who has lost someone, that will be a person who has been known to the whole community.

“I think it was a devastating blow at any time, anywhere, but to a community like that, it will be of course particularly hard to get over.”

Mr Higgins is in France where he addressed the Council of Europe earlier today.

He will cut his trip to Strasbourg short and travel back to Ireland tonight before heading to Donegal on Wednesday morning.

A minute’s silence for the victims of the Creeslough blast was observed by the Dáil.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly said: “May I ask members to join with me in expressing our deepest condolences to the community of Creeslough and particularly to those who lost loved ones in last Friday's tragedy.

"Clearly words cannot express the pain and the grief of those who have lost family members, nor the loss felt by such a tight-knit community.

“Those who died, their families and the people of Creeslough are foremost in our thoughts in these very difficult days and indeed and the weeks and months ahead. We also pay a tribute to the bravery of the local people who helped the emergency services and assisted them in every way possible.”

The Taoiseach rose in his place and named the 10 who died, giving the ages of each, saying they had been taken away in a tragic incident on a quiet Friday afternoon -

“Fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, each one an enormous, incalculable loss in the lives of those around them.”

The village was in deep sadness and mourning, devastated by what had happened, but it was also a community of great strength and resilience, pulling together to support each other through this terrible time, he said.

“Over the weekend, I met many people who shared their stories of the most extraordinary courage, commitment, heroism, and love,” Mr Martin said.

He had heard stories of local people putting themselves at risk and doing everything humanly possible to save the lives of their neighbours in the aftermath of the explosion, he said.

They included first responders and emergency services from North and South, “facing scenes that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, but never hesitating for a second to do everything they could.”

He paid tribute to doctors, clinicians, nurses, porters, support staff and everyone working in Letterkenny hospital, saying they were “true models of compassion, care and professionalism.”

But it was a small village community putting its arms around the bereaved and giving a perfect example to the country and the world of the true meaning of meitheal, he said.

“It is important I think that those struggling to make sense of the enormous and heartbreaking loss now confronting them know that the entire nation is with them,” the Taoiseach said.

“Words on their own cannot comfort the fathomless grief that so many will feel in the weeks and months ahead. But what we can do -- what I know we will do -- is to be there for them, collectively as an Oireachtas in the service of all the people of Ireland.

“We stand with community of Creeslough and the people of Donegal at home and abroad,” Mr Martin said.

“We pay tribute to the true courage and dedication of an emergency services and health care staff. We are reminded of the critical role they play in our national life, and we thank them for being there in our darkest moments of need.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “On Friday, our world stopped. Our hearts stopped as we learned with the terrible tragedy that was unfolding in Creeslough -- a tragedy which makes no sense, and whose only lesson is pain and loss.

“Since then we've seen the best of each other, a small country becoming one big community, to start together to grieve together and to heal together.

“This week, the world is watching us, and it's seeing a nation in tears. From this place we send our condolences to all those whose grief is still raw and painful, and all too terrible to comprehend.”

He added: “A nation stands with you. A nation mourns with you. Our thanks to the emergency services and the rescue workers and volunteers who came to the scene.

"The women and men who carried the prayers and hopes of a country with them as they did their work over many long and painful hours, and our thanks to the countless people who are providing comfort and support and kindness to those heartbroken and grieving, whose compassion is the only response to the cruelty and capriciousness of an unjust and random world.

“Today, we're a country torn apart by grief. But we're also a community joining together to help those worst affected and to do what we can to support each other.

“The Government will put the full resources of the State behind the efforts to rebuild a broken community and to heal the many emotional and physical wounds. That requires our help in the medium and the long term as well -- because the deepest wounds are invisible, and they can last for a lifetime.”

He added: “Let's celebrate the lives they shared with us, for albeit a very short time. The light they brought into the world and the love that will never die. Their story is now our story and that of our country. We will remember them in our hearts, today and forever.”

Tributes were also paid by Matt Carthy of Sinn Féin, Catherine Martin of the Green Party, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, and Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

Cathal Berry of the Regional Independent Group also made a contribution, and apologised for being emotional in his contribution.

Mattie McGrath TD spoke for the Rural Independent Group, with all expressing condolences and solidarity with the Creeslough community. Contributions concluded with a tribute from Independent Joan Collins, on behalf of Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who is on parliamentary duty in Europe.

The TDs then all rose in their places and observed a minute’s silence.

Mr McGrath also ruled out extending the VAT reduction for the tourism and hospitality sector when it expires at the end of February, saying the budget for next year was set.