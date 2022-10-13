Close

Premium

Creeslough tragedy: Leona Harper was 'a miracle child with a big heart who lived life to the full

Devastated family and friends say touching goodbye to a youngster who had ‘maturity beyond her years’

Leona Harper's parents Donna and Hugh follow behind the hearse as it leaves St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Close

Leona Harper's parents Donna and Hugh follow behind the hearse as it leaves St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Leona Harper's parents Donna and Hugh follow behind the hearse as it leaves St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Leona Harper's parents Donna and Hugh follow behind the hearse as it leaves St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Outside the church, Leona Harper’s team-mates from Letterkenny Rugby Club held one another in a long, poignant embrace, tears streaming down their faces.

All along the roadside in the picturesque heritage town of Ramelton, her classmates from Mulroy College in Milford, in their school uniforms, formed a silent guard of honour for Leona (14), together with the pupils from her former national school, Scoil Mhuire in Ramelton.

Related topics

More On Creeslough Tragedy

Most Watched

Privacy