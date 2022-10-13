Creeslough tragedy: Leona Harper was 'a miracle child with a big heart who lived life to the full

Outside the church, Leona Harper’s team-mates from Letterkenny Rugby Club held one another in a long, poignant embrace, tears streaming down their faces.

All along the roadside in the picturesque heritage town of Ramelton, her classmates from Mulroy College in Milford, in their school uniforms, formed a silent guard of honour for Leona (14), together with the pupils from her former national school, Scoil Mhuire in Ramelton.

Their grief at such a young age was heartbreaking.

For her parents, Hugh and Donna, the lovely young girl with the great sense of justice, who had loved fishing and had a fondness for vehicles, was their “little miracle”. She was the daughter they never thought they would have, after the birth of their sons, Anthony and Jamie.

But in the space of a few seconds last Friday, their lasting joy lost her life when a decision to buy an ice cream before a sleepover at her friend’s house brought Leona to the Applegreen shop in Creeslough.

Their devastation as they took the remains of their beloved child to the church where she had been baptised was overwhelming, as the family walked behind the hearse, face to face with a smiling picture of Leona, placed at the rear of her coffin.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at her funeral, together with Commandant Claire Mortimer representing Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Two powerful red Case tractors spoke to Leona’s love of vehicles, while a Liverpool flag fluttered from a fence, a reminder of the love she had shared with her father for the Premier League team.

Leona’s sudden death had left all those who knew and loved her “shell-shocked and grief-stricken”, said parish priest Fr Michael Carney said.

He told of the joy brought to the Harper family by Leona’s birth. “Hugh and Donna talk of their daughter as their little miracle – and therein lies a story,” said Fr Carney.

“When Anthony was born, Donna was told that there was no prospect of her conceiving another child. But seven years later something unexpected happened: Leona arrived, hence the little miracle.

“Leona’s mum and dad, you talk of your daughter as a gem,” he added.

“It is often a line we use about somebody we love, but given how unexpected and welcome Leona was, your daughter was indeed a precious gem.”

Leona shone brightly and beautifully throughout her short life, added Fr Carney. “She sparkled with energy and fun, and attracted so many friends to her circle.”

He described Leona as a “little lady with a big heart who lived a full life”.

Fr Carney called on Leona’s grieving friends to look out for each other, and honour the care and friendship she had for them.

Meanwhile, he said the impact of people’s lives on others should not be judged by their age.

“Leona’s life was short and brief but, my goodness, was it packed to the brim,” Fr Carney said.

He added that she had brightened her world with a gentle but feisty character, her personality and her distinctive array of talents and interests. And her teachers recall her as a happy girl who radiated love and kindness and appreciated everything school gave her.

Meanwhile, Fr Carney assured mourners that Leona had been “no shrinking violet” but had a lovely level of independence, could speak her mind and speak for others.

“She stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves. She had a maturity beyond her years,” he said.

As the funeral mass ended, a special word of thanks was said on behalf of Donna to the digger driver who worked through the night to bring her little miracle back to her.

And then the guard of honour stood by as Leona’s remains were taken for burial to the cemetery in Termon.