Creeslough road diversions removed as Gardaí conclude forensic examination

The scene of the explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022.

Gardaí have concluded a forensic examination of the scene of the fatal explosion which claimed 10 lives in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Just after 3pm, on October 7, the explosion ripped through the Applegreen Service Station in the rural town.

The damage to the service and station and the apartment complex to its rear was so severe that specialist emergency services units and engineers were require to carry-out a rescue mission and to make the structure safe, so a technical examination of the scene could proceed.

More than month later, gardaí have confirmed that the forensic examination of the scene has concluded and that road diversions, which were in place since the day of the explosion, have been lifted since this afternoon.

The garda investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"An Garda Síochána have now concluded their forensic examination of the scene of the fatal occurrence in Creeslough, on 7th October 2022, assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities. The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

“With effect from 12:30pm on Thursday 17th November 2022 the road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene will be removed.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence.”

Gardaí were granted a High Court extension to “preserve, search for and collect evidence” on October 27.

Gardaí said, at the time, that over 500 lines of enquiry had been “actioned”.

Gardaí also confirmed that over 260 statements had been taken, numerous were recovered from the scene, and some of the collected items would be sent forward for testing.