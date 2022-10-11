Creeslough appeal raises €350,000 for people affected by tragedy

Angela McElroy and her son 7-year-old James, with their dog Rua, light a candle as they attend a vigil at Market Square, Letterkenny, for the victims of the Creeslaugh tragedy. PA

Nearly €350,000 has been raised by an appeal to support those in Creeslough, Co Donegal, after the tragic service station explosion that claimed ten lives.

The fund was set up by Gerard McFadden from Creeslough, but who is currently living in Brisbane, Australia, to help the families of the deceased and injured.

Yesterday, Mr McFadden posted an update to the GoFundMe Page, which originally had a target of €20,000.

“The funds raised will go directly to assisting the families of the victims and those who have been injured as a result of the horrific accident last Friday,” he wrote.

“I will liaise with the Creeslough Community Association and discuss the needs of the community as we move through this awful time together.”

The Irish Red Cross has also established a dedicated Creeslough Community Support Fund to help the local community following Friday’s tragedy at the Applegreen service station in the village.

Applegreen, which has almost 200 locations in Ireland, is promoting online donations to the fund at all of its outlets and has also made an initial donation of €50,000.

The launch of the fund is supported by An Post and Applegreen, both partners of the local retailer operating from the site of the explosion.

Head of fundraising at the Irish Red Cross Charlie Lamson said the entire country has been “shocked and saddened” by events in Creeslough.

“People want to show their solidarity with the community there at this hugely difficult time. The Creeslough Community Support Fund will enable the channelling of funds to the local community to provide practical help and support,” he said.

Irish Red Cross volunteers have also made themselves available to provide assistance as needed in Creeslough.

The charity will work with the local community to ensure that money collected for the new fund will be used effectively to help support those affected in the weeks and months ahead.

An Post will accept donations for the Creeslough Community Support Fund at all of its 920 Post Offices nationwide.

Donations can be made by cash or debit card and there will be no fee payable for making donations.