Creditors get little joy from US bankruptcy trustee’s €7m quest for assets of Seán Dunne

Seán Dunne: Photo: PA Expand

The cost to a US bankruptcy trustee of pursuing the assets of businessman Seán Dunne has hit €7m, with fresh legal battles likely to drive the bill even higher in 2022, the Irish Independent has learned.

Despite the huge expense, it is understood relatively little has been recovered for creditors since the Celtic Tiger-era property developer filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut in 2013 with debts of €700m.

