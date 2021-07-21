Creches ‘won’t take children for up to 14 days after holidays’

Parents planning foreign holidays have been warned by some childcare providers their children will not be able to return to their creches for up to a fortnight after coming home.

Despite the international travel ban being lifted on July 19, some creches have notified parents they will continue to implement a 14-day quarantine rule due to concerns about the Delta variant.

The current advice from Government is children of any age travelling with adults who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will not be required to self-quarantine post-arrival.

However some private providers are maintaining a cautious approach after the recent spike in cases.

It comes as the HSE confirmed Covid infections among children under 18 account for nearly a third of cases recorded over the last two weeks.

Niamh O’Beirne, the HSE’s national lead for testing and tracing, revealed how positive cases in children made up 32pc of the caseload in the last 14 days.

Elaine Dunne, of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, told the Irish Independent creches have a duty to keep staff and children safe.

“Cases are rising rapidly in children. As it stands if someone gets off the plane they can come straight back in after their holidays from somewhere like Lanzarote where the Delta variant is high,” she said.

“If a child then has symptoms such as a cough and runny nose we risk having to close the service down.

“We are private, independent businesses who have done everything asked and we’re the only sector with no social distancing.”

One creche in south Dublin told parents this week: “Due to the rise in Covid cases and the new variant our policy for returning from outside Ireland will remain the same after July 19 until further notice.

“Children will need to quarantine for 14 days without a test or five days with a negative test.”

Another creche owner in Dublin, who did not want to be named, said: “We’ve had a few outbreaks recently and I’m worried the unvaccinated are at risk.”

Another creche owner said they had six cases of Covid-19 after a staff member went sick and later tested positive.

“All these children are under the age of two. We had six adults and 15 children tested. Of the 21 there was six positive,” the owner said.

“My child is six-months-old and she is one of these children. She has now passed it to myself and my husband.”

Ireland joined the rest of the European Union in implementing the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) on Monday.

The DCC will allow people in the EU – and six non-EU European countries – to travel without the need to quarantine if they have proof of being fully vaccinated, having recovered from Covid-19 or have had a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

It is expected many childcare providers will allow children to come back to crèche after returning from holiday.

Links Childcare, which is one of the country’s biggest chains, said children may immediately return to crèche if a DCC is provided for each adult who travelled with a child aged under six.

Early Childhood Ireland said its guidance is to “follow the prevailing public health advice”.