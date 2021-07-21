| 15.5°C Dublin

Creches ‘won’t take children for up to 14 days after holidays’

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Parents planning foreign holidays have been warned by some childcare providers their children will not be able to return to their creches for up to a fortnight after coming home.

Despite the international travel ban being lifted on July 19, some creches have notified parents they will continue to implement a 14-day quarantine rule due to concerns about the Delta variant.

The current advice from Government is children of any age travelling with adults who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will not be required to self-quarantine post-arrival.

