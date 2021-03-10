Creches could close permanently if wage supports are axed, warns provider

CRECHES will close permanently unless the government extends a scheme that subsidises wages until next year, the largest providers’ organisation has warned.

Early Childhood Ireland said childcare facilities reopening this week will be in “jeopardy” unless the employment wage subsidy scheme continues beyond June.

The scheme replaced the temporary wage subsidy scheme from September 1 last year. It was due to continue until March 31 this year but was extended until the end of June as level five restrictions continued.

A recent survey by the providers’ organisation showed over half of members would not be in a position to reopen if the scheme was wound up.

Director of policy, Frances Byrne, said providers were heavily reliant on parents’ fees before the Covid-19 crisis but restrictions and remote working meant demand for places fell drastically.

The group wants investment of €200m a year to provide wage subsidy support.

“We welcome the further reopening of our sector this week but it’s important to note that there is a long and challenging road ahead,” said Frances Byrne.

“Our message is very simple: without significant public investment over the next 12 months – such as we’ve received through the employment wage subsidy scheme – the childcare sector will be in a very dangerous position.

“We are really worried that settings will be forced to close, staff will lose their jobs, parents’ options will be even more limited and, ultimately, children will suffer.”

She said ultimately this will lead to there not being enough childcare places available to meet demand when the economy fully re-opens.

