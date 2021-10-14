Creche owner: ‘Childcare providers are delighted by acknowledgement low pay must rise – but it must be across the board’

Paula Donohoe at her creche, Clever Clogs, in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Creche operator Paula Donohoe cautiously welcomed the Government’s Budget 2022 investment in childcare as a long-overdue recognition of the crisis within the sector.

Ms Donohoe, who operates Clever Clogs creche in Cavan and is a member of the Association of Childcare Professionals (ACP), said it is hoped a government commitment to provide €69m extra core funding for childcare next year will be indicative of a €200m annualised investment for Irish childcare in 2023.

ACP chairperson Marian Quinn said the increased government funding was “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“But the devil will be in the detail – we are getting a breakdown from the minister on how the money will be spent.

“But we believe it is a critical recognition of the fact that Ireland needs to move towards matching the childcare spending commitments of other European countries,” Ms Quinn said.

Ms Donohoe hopes the increased government spending will help retain skilled staff within the sector – and provide desperately needed extra childcare capacity nationwide.

Problems of low pay and capacity have resulted in a loss of experienced personnel to other sectors.

The Cavan childcare provider said she hoped staff and creche operators will now interpret the government commitment of extra funding as a signal that issues within the sector will finally be addressed.

“We are looking forward to hearing how this funding will be broken down,” she said.

“All childcare providers are delighted to hear the acknowledgement from the minister that low pay within the sector needs to be raised.

“But providers are hopeful that any rises will not just be ring-fenced for entry level but must be pro rata across the board with experienced members of the profession.

“Or else it could cause unrest in that cohort.”

She warned that offering childcare operators a fixed payment in return for capped fees cannot ignore the soaring costs faced by providers.

She said it might benefit a small number of parents but could also put some providers in an invidious position in terms of inflationary costs.

Ms Donohoe pointed out that her heating costs are set to spiral this winter, with oil having soared from 47c a litre last year to over 74c this month.

Further, creche operators – like other employers – have to factor in the additional cost of new government sick leave schemes that are coming into force.

Providers also have to cope with a list of other cost increases, ranging from insurance to water and electricity.

“We are hopeful that the Government will continue to support the stability of the sector until such a time as this extra funding comes into play next September,” Ms Donohoe said.

She said it was critical that the Government, as well as signalling extra funding, acknowledge the impact of inflationary costs on the sector.