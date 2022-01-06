Creche forced to send children home as staff off work

A midlands creche owner had to send children home less than 48 hours after opening this week due to Covid-related absences.

Regina Bushell, managing director of Grovelands Childcare, which operates creches in Athlone, Tullamore and Mullingar, said a number of positive cases left her with no option but to close rooms.

Across six childcare centres she runs with her daughter Dee and 120 staff, there are 31 staff out who either have the virus or are close contacts.

She was speaking as Darragh Whelan, director of Childhood Services Ireland, estimated that 20pc of providers have had to close rooms on more than one occasion in recent weeks. He said the closure of playpods is “rife” in creches due to staff shortages.

“We had to send six babies home today from one centre and will be closing three rooms tomorrow that will impact 34 families,” said Ms Bushell yesterday. Grovelands Childcare centres care for 700 children.

“We are unable to open for ECCE (pre-school scheme) in some of the centres tomorrow and this will impact roughly 150 children across the six centres. We will have to review the situation a day at a time.”

She said her aim was to remain open but it will depend on the availability of staff and the length of isolation periods, which are being considered by Nphet.

“I’m getting it on both sides, as an employer and childcare provider,” she said. “Trying to maintain pods is just so difficult as you have to abide by child-to-staff ratios and qualification requirements.

“You can’t put someone new in to look after a baby or toddler when they have no idea about their routine.

“It’s not easy on parents, particularly working parents. Something we would be saying to all parents is they need to think about ‘what if I get a call during the day to come to creche to pick up my child?’

“That side of it is quite stressful because we know parents are relying on us to be there for them, but we can’t be there for them in these circumstances. It’s really difficult.”

Ms Bushell said the problem was compounded for some staff whose own childminders had contracted Covid, which meant they had to stay out.

“We’re going to be living with this on a day-by-day basis and making decisions hour to hour. It is tough and I expect it will be the same when schools reopen [today].”

Mr Whelan said numerous recruitment issues had been exacerbated in childcare.

“The impact we see on the ground is quite simple – 10pc more staff are needed to cover breaks and maintain the integrity of playpods, which are monumentally important in stopping the spread of Covid. But they are being undermined because we don’t have the staff to mind them.

“That is problematic and going against the guidance. It’s not illegal, but undesirable.

“The entire closure of a service to date has not occurred but we are going to see a peak over the coming days, and without a doubt will see the closure of services for one week or two weeks.”

New figures show there are 14,439 people on enhanced illness benefit – up from 8,237 before Christmas.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions social policy officer Laura Bambrick said an obvious increase in the number of workers out of work with Covid or as close contacts was evident in the data. “But I am flummoxed as to where evidence of the tsunami of Covid-related staff shortages business representatives are reporting is in these numbers,” she said.