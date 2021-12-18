Creative, principled, caring: a portrait of the forgotten Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The trial of Ian Bailey for Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder will stay in my mind forever.

The presiding judge at the Central Criminal Court in Paris opened proceedings in May 2019 by reading out the indictment and the details of the killing in the west Cork townland of Toormore.

Whatsapp The memorial headstone where Sophie Toscan de Plantier's body was discovered and the du Planter family holiday home near Toormore, Schull, west Cork.

I glanced to my right: Sophie’s family were immobile, staring straight ahead.

Her parents were desolate. Her mother had entered the courtroom in a wheelchair. She looked terribly frail. I knew she had been in bad health. Sophie’s father, dressed in a dark suit and with his grey hair perfectly combed, was in tears. Her aunt, Marie-Madeleine Opalka, was dressed in black, wearing a large hat. She seemed to be breathing with difficulty.

On the final day of the trial, which Bailey did not attend, we journalists got a text message to let us know the verdict was about to be delivered. We left the café across from the courthouse and took our seats.

The court rose as the presiding judge and her two colleagues entered the room. Then we all sat down on the benches — everyone, that is, apart from Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, Sophie’s son.

Whatsapp Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud arrives at a Paris court in 2019 for the trial of Ian Bailey over the murder of his mother Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996.

He kept standing, back straight as a rod. He stood the whole time and never took his eyes off the judge as she read out the grounds for the verdict declaring Bailey guilty. (Bailey denies killing Sophie Toscan du Plantier).

Pierre-Louis’s father Pierre Jean — Sophie’s first husband — was in the room. I imagined this man’s pride in his son at that moment. Pierre-Louis had committed to a struggle that had occupied his adult life. He had been courageous and determined. He also constantly reminded the world of his mother’s love and humanity.

In so doing, he faced the peculiar indignity shared by many murder victims and their families: in public and in the media, the stories of their lives are told backwards.

Whatsapp Sophie Toscan du Plantier's parents Georges and Marguerite Bouniol

Sophie’s name would forever be associated with the most appalling of crimes: someone had repeatedly crashed an object against her skull, until her features were barely recognisable. To fight against that dreadful association was like trying to hold back the tide.

In late 2020, Pierre-Louis gave an interview to the French radio station RTL on the progress of the Sophie case. He sounded despondent: the Irish High Court had rejected France’s application for Bailey’s extradition. The presenter focused most of his questions on Bailey’s habits and lifestyle. Sophie was mentioned, but only briefly.

The presenter was kind in the way he posed his questions. But it appeared to be a given that Pierre-Louis had replaced Daniel Toscan du Plantier — Sophie’s second husband — as an expert on Bailey, the person best placed to explain him to the French public.

For Daniel, who died in 2003, the unwanted mantle of being a sort of tour guide to what Sophie’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau termed “Baileyland”, had taken its toll.

Whatsapp Ian Bailey, who was convicted in absentia of the murder of the French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Photo by Mark Condren

It’s fair to say that the backstories of murder victims who are not famous are often lost, or else told sparsely. There is a reason for this. When a body is found and foul play is established, the most pressing task is to identify the killer, to ensure justice is done. The personality and achievements of the victim can be pushed to one side.

In the 25 years since her death, we have seen this happen with Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Let’s try to redress the balance.

If you learn about people through the effect they have on others, a few things come to mind concerning Sophie.

The first is that she was valued: women vied to be her best friend. Marie-Madeleine Opalka is evidently proud that she was Sophie’s favourite aunt. Men found her attractive and heads would turn when she entered a room.

In photos, you can see she used make-up sparingly. That was maybe part of her profound charm.

Unlike the actresses and movie industry women who populated the world of Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a film producer, she was not, in the words of Marie-Madeleine, a “femme d’excès”. She kept everything in moderation.

In Marie-Madeleine’s view, it was Sophie’s indifference to celebrity and the red carpet that attracted Daniel to her in the first place, When he took over as boss of Unifrance, the French state film promotion board, in the late 1980s, Sophie’s job was on the line after she had fallen out with her line manager.

Daniel spent so much time wooing the blonde PR assistant, 16 years his junior, that it is a wonder he got any work done. In any event, he did not fire Sophie; he married her.

Around the time Sophie was working at Unifrance, she met film-maker Gérard Courant. You may have seen clips of his short film of her, shot when she was 28. He made hundreds of these shorts, with the idea of capturing the essence of different people in their time and place. He filmed Sophie on a balcony in Paris. It is windy, the gusts blow stands of her hair across her freckled face.

From time to time, she looks away as if she has something on her mind. She looks down, coyly, she raises her gaze and stares straight into the lens quizzically. She moves her lips, but there is no sound.

I called Courant last year, when I was researching my book about Sophie’s case. “What made her different from the other people at Unifrance,” he said, “was that when it came to films, Sophie had such a wide range of tastes”.

Creativity

Her artistic interests extended as far as the Viennese Actionists, a short-lived group of artists active in the 1960s. Their public performances sometimes included violence and destruction — with the occasional use of nudity and human waste — that landed a couple of its practitioners in jail for short periods.

I got the impression from Courant and others that Sophie had a low boredom threshold. She would give every creative soul a chance.

She would sometimes travel from her whitewashed holiday home in Toormore for the bars of nearby Schull, to go to what Pierre-Louis recalled as “places where people recited poetry accompanied by a kind of simple music” — performance poetry accompanied by bodhrán beats.

If her broad tastes were one aspect of her personality, another was her lack of fear and her support of the underdog. She would withdraw money from of cash machines in risky parts of Paris late at night with little evident concern she might get mugged. On at least one occasion, she let a homeless person sleep in her car.

She was principled too. She wanted to educate Pierre-Louis about the Holocaust, explaining to him that many Jews who lived in France before World War II — including in Paris, right on their doorstep — had been sent to concentration camps. How many young mothers do this?

Sophie was drawn to stories of resistance and poetry depicting such struggles. She delved into Irish history and its fight for independence. When she began house-hunting in Ireland, she discovered a cottage with potential on a wild and pretty stretch of shore.

Someone said there was a barracks nearby, implying this was a negative. Sophie decided against the cottage, “even if the barracks was an Irish one”, as she put it.

Sophie was a budding documentary film-maker, but she was also a writer. Her second husband had a gift for neat turns of phrase (there was a “devil in the hills” of southern Ireland, he said), and so did she. When she saw the dry-stone walls that cover the Mizen peninsula, she wrote that they looked like “lace draped across the land”.

Here, the sea churns and rages at the foot of cliffs. It is a place rich in legends and superstition. To the south of Sophie’s house, in the wild waters of the Atlantic, stands Fastnet Rock. The yellow beam of its lighthouse illuminated the sky and receded.

Sophie loved the Fastnet lighthouse and its constant, reassuring light. She slept without curtains on her bedroom window so the beam would wash over her the whole night, and be there to greet her when she woke.

Somehow, an idea formed in Ireland that Sophie was a loner. I can correct this. People claimed she was in the habit of travelling to Ireland on her own, but her family reject this.

She was desperate for company on her last visit to Toormore. She pleaded with her friend Agnès Thomas to come with her. But it was difficult: Agnès had her birthday approaching and Christmas was around the corner.

Meanwhile, at the whitewashed house in Toormore, there was a boiler on the blink. The trip could not easily be put off. Sophie took her seat on an Air France plane alone — the first time she had travelled alone in what I calculate as 16 to 18 trips to her Irish holiday home.

Authorities

Some things have been lost in translation. For instance, some Irish reports have stated that Sophie wanted to get away from “the world of the mundane”. That makes her seem pompous.

But the expression comes from a statement given by Bruno Carbonnet, an old flame. When he spoke to the French police, he referenced, I believe, “la vie mondaine”, which means “high society” in French. So what she wanted to get away from was not “the world of the mundane”, but the social whirl that was part and parcel of Daniel’s life.

Some people outside France have the idea Sophie’s family are privileged and that the Paris murder trial came about because of connections.

This is untrue. Daniel was a member of the French establishment but the Bouniols are solid middle-class people. After Daniel’s death, they struggled to keep the case in the public eye in France — unlike in Ireland, where their movements were often reported, always with respect and even affection.

They are determined, not the sort of people to give up. Marguerite Bouniol wrote myriad letters to the authorities in France and to European Union institutions, and was sometimes given very short shrift.

After Sophie’s death, a group of people came together to form ASSOPH, the Association for the Truth about the Murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. They would gather in the living room of Jean-Antoine Bloc and his wife, Marie-Paule, friends of the Bouniols, high in an apartment building on the southern edge of Paris.

In 2015, I attended one of their meetings. Sophie’s uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, a respected professor of physics who travelled a lot for work, appeared on Jean-Antoine Bloc’s computer screen. He was calling from Rio de Janeiro. There were a couple of jokes about how he must be having the time of his life, down there at Copacabana Beach, but the humour was muted: how could anyone laugh at anything under the circumstances?

When the meeting opened, sadness took sudden root in that pleasant living room. Once again, there was scant progress to report. People filled this same space month after month, year after year, their hopes for justice for Sophie ebbing and flowing. It was heartbreaking.

For Pierre-Louis, the night he was told his mother had been killed was the moment his “childhood ended”. Marguerite Bouniol later said that the “startlingly white” house in Cork had been Sophie’s dream. “But at the end of the dream came her death.”

In the half-light inside her house after her killing, an anthology of Irish poetry had been left open at a poem by WB Yeats titled A Dream of Death, in which the poet describes a young woman dying alone in a foreign land.

House-hunting in Co Cork, Sophie had driven the length of the crooked finger of the Mizen peninsula.

She had a choice between two houses. There was a conventionally pretty one on the shore a few kilometres west of Schull, close to the main road; then there was the house at Toormore, an altogether more rugged location, a place that felt like it was at the end of the earth.

Sophie’s cousin Alexandra told her that she had a “sixth sense” about the whitewashed house, and not in a good way. It made no difference — this was the house that Sophie set her heart on. It was a gift from Daniel, who wondered why go as far as Ireland when Brittany was just as damp and cloudy.

Blood

On the morning of December 23, 1996, Shirley Foster, a retired woman living with her partner in Toormore, got into her car and drove down the track from her house to the main road, about a kilometre away. She was going to take her rubbish to Schull and buy some last provisions for Christmas.

After some 80 metres, the track passed Sophie’s house. Just beyond it, she was startled to see what she thought looked like a mannequin, or an oversized doll, on the verge.

Foster quickly realised that this was no doll. It was a dead body and it was lying in a pool of blood. She jammed her hand on the horn of the car. The only person to hear it was Alfie Lyons, her partner, who called the police. It was Sophie’s battered body lying by the roadside.

The placename Toormore name derives from the Irish, An Tuar Mór. Mór means, of course, big or wide, and the primary meaning of tuar is meadow or pasture, which makes sense as the land in front of Sophie’s house is fertile and is used to graze livestock and to exercise horses.

But tuar also means omen. Sophie’s cousin told her she found the valley sinister, and the very name of the place in Irish hints at something troubling.

This makes me think of Ian Bailey’s comment that he had a premonition as he gazed from the crest of Hunt’s Hill across the frozen landscape towards Toormore in the hours before Sophie was killed. He said he had a feeling something bad was about to happen.

Although she could hardly have been aware of it, Sophie bought her home in a place whose very name suggested a ‘big omen’.

Like the anthology of poetry left open at A Dream of Death, it is an unsettling coincidence.

‘Murder at Roaringwater’ by Nick Foster is published by Mirror Books