Creating Shannon Estuary renewable energy hub ‘could create 50,000 jobs’

Developing one of the world’s largest renewable energy hubs on the Shannon Estuary has been presented as “the single greatest opportunity for sustainable economic growth in Ireland’s history”, according to a landmark report.

A study published this weekend by a group examining the economic development potential of the Shannon Estuary region claims a green energy hub harnessing an unlimited supply of Atlantic wind could bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

The Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce report, launched this morning by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Energy Minister Eamon Ryan, suggests developing the hub will provide a solution to issues associated with climate change and help with energy security and demand.

It has also been marked as a key economic driver capable of attracting further investment and new industries to the region.

One member of the taskforce has compared the plans to the Ardnacrusha power plant development at the foundation of the State, saying it is a unique opportunity to preserve and enhance Ireland’s future.

Taskforce chairman Barry O’Sullivan said Ireland could become the Norway or Saudi Arabia of wind.

“It is better than any region of the world that has large amounts of oil or gas, because what they have will run out. What we have here is never going to run out,” he said.

“In Ireland’s territorial waters there is potential to generate more energy than Ireland will use. In the medium term, with technologies that are becoming available we can get up to 10 times the amount of energy Ireland needs. That’s enough to power a country the size of Germany.

“We are going to need more power anyway, because decarbonisation means we will be electrifying more things like transport.”

He said further advances in technology mean this potential will grow in the coming years. It also means power could potentially be sold and exported to Europe if appropriate infrastructure is developed.

The taskforce’s proposals lay out how to get the power onshore by 2032 by recommending the implementation of new government policies, enhancing port infrastructure and roads as well as outlining the role developers will play for power to be generated off the coasts of Clare and Kerry.

Proposals in the report centre on developing a floating offshore wind hub accessible from Foynes Port in Limerick.

It would see platforms for the turbines built in Moneypoint before being floated to Foynes. A 200-meter tower for the turbine would made in a factory there before the structure is assembled.

Delivering off-shore wind at scale is essential, the report states, because of the associated costs. Floating offshore wind is more expensive than other similar forms of green energy, but experts in the industry suggest the estuary is best suited to providing such scale in Ireland.

The water depths and space available in the estuary for storing the turbines before they are brought to sea during appropriate weather windows are factors in this.

The taskforce report recommended the establishment of a National Floating Offshore Wind Development Agency to drive the plans. This would build on the models of Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland to attract international technology investment and develop local innovation and entrepreneurship.

An estimated €100bn of private investment technology needs to be attracted by this agency, according to the report.

Approximately €2bn would be needed initially in the next 18 months for research, innovation and development funding which it proposes would be supplied by a mixture of public, private and European sources.

It proposed state funds would come via the Department of Further Education, the Department of Environment and the Department of Enterprise.

“The infrastructure proposed is needed anyway,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“The spend and risk here is minimal because the worst-case scenario is roads and ports that need upgrades get attended to. The potential benefit is European in scale.”

The taskforce claims the proposals would lead to the region becoming net carbon neutral by 2035.

About 10,000 jobs would be delivered in the next 12 years according to plans outlined by the taskforce, rising to 50,000 by 2050 in spin-off jobs.

“We will also be able to attract industries and generate Irish business in sectors we could not do so before,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“This is a solution for data centres, fuels to be used in the future for the manufacture of plastics or maritime and aviation transport, or for green fertiliser. We would not have had the ability to do this before.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the proposals have the potential to incentivise huge growth in the region.

“We believe that our recommendations for a ‘Shannon Scheme 2.0 – Ireland’s Atlantic Green Digital Corridor’, a net zero technology hinterland of the entire Wild Atlantic Way, presents an enormous opportunity for the State over the decades of the century ahead. If we do this well, we can rebalance investment and population growth in Ireland by providing new career opportunities and enhanced quality of life along the western half of Ireland.”