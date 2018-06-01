'Crazy scenario' in Dublin Airport as sound system 'stuck on evacuation mode'

Passengers travelling from Dublin Airport have been in a state of confusion this morning as the sound system is stuck on evacuation mode.

Passengers travelling from Dublin Airport have been in a state of confusion this morning as the sound system is stuck on evacuation mode.

The airport confirmed this morning there is a fault with the sound system in Terminal 1 but said no evacuation is underway.

"There is a fault with our PA system at our Pier 1 gates. The system is stuck on evacuation mode. There is NO evacuation of this area. Our sound engineers are currently investigating." It would be great if staff at Dublin airport could provide some directions... pic.twitter.com/igcWlqiStT — S3 (@S3Clarke) June 1, 2018 The PA system has been repeating the following message: "Attention please, attention please. We are responding to an alarm activation. Please evacuate this area immediately and follow the directions of airport staff."

Due to the fault with the system, airport staff have been unable to reassure customers over the tanoy. "We were unable to do that because there is a fault with the PA system in the area which is causing it to issue the automatic message."

The fault has caused some stress among passengers, who vented their frustrations on Twitter this morning. "It would be great if staff could provide some directions," one said.

"Crazy scenario in terminal 1, being asked to evacuate but staff have no clue how to manage this," another said.

Online Editors