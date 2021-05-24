Crashes on Cork to Limerick N20 four times more likely to be fatal than national average

Collisions on the N20 Cork to Limerick road have a fatality rate four times the national average, the project team behind plans to upgrade the route has said.

In addition, the rate of collisions per kilometre on the N20 in which people are injured is substantially higher than average other national roads, the N20/M20 Project Office at Limerick City and County Council found.

Its analysis of official statistics found that 8pc of all collisions involved a fatality, four times higher than the national rate of 2pc.

The project office issued the analysis in support of ongoing work to upgrade much of the route to motorway and dual-carriageway, which was estimated to cost €850million in 2017, but which is not now due to be complete until 2027.

It blamed a high number of entrances along the route, meaning many vehicles had to take right turns into fast-moving traffic, as well as wide variation in road types and widths for the high rate of collisions.

Provisional data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), showed there were three fatal collisions on the N20 in 2019 and four in 2020 which is higher than the average of 2.33 fatal collisions per year in the period from 2016-2018.

“This indicates the trend of high numbers of fatal collisions on the N20 seems to continue and is potentially increasing,” a statement from the N/M20 project office said.

There were 87 personal injury collisions along the entire N20 route in the years 2016-2018, with seven collisions being fatal, 13 resulting in serious injury (15pc), and the remaining 67 resulted in minor Injury (77pc).

A high percentage of collisions (63pc) occurred along rural sections of the N20, which is significantly different from the national average (39pc).

The N/M20 Project office said there are 625 access points along the N20 comprising private dwellings, farm/field entrances and junctions which is a “major contributor to the safety issues”.

The analysis was conducted as part of the appraisal of options for the Cork to Limerick project, which is currently underway.

The fatality figures are the “clearest indicator yet” of the scale of road safety problems that exist on the N20,” the statement read.

“The N20 has undergone localised improvements over many years and as such has varying cross section and road geometry characteristics that would no longer be considered desirable under current design standards.

“These shortcomings present road users with increased risks due to inconsistent driving conditions, exacerbated by slow-moving and right-turning vehicles adding to inconsistent journey times and driver frustration”.