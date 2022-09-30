| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Crannogs were prehistoric elite ‘party islands’

Research shows how the artificial islands were often used for feasting

A crannog at the Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford Expand

Close

A crannog at the Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford

A crannog at the Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford

A crannog at the Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford

Seán Duke

Ancient crannogs were used by prehistoric elites to hold elaborate parties and display their wealth and power, according to new research.

Crannogs are artificial islands that were constructed on lakes, wetlands or estuaries around Ireland and Britain.

Most Watched

Privacy