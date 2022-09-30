Crannogs were prehistoric elite ‘party islands’

Ancient crannogs were used by prehistoric elites to hold elaborate parties and display their wealth and power, according to new research.

Crannogs are artificial islands that were constructed on lakes, wetlands or estuaries around Ireland and Britain.

“The lakes are shallow around the crannog; material is quickly deposited there and never washed away,” said Professor Antony Brown, of UiT Arctic University of Norway, who reported the findings with colleagues in the journal Antiquity.

Archaeologists believe that crannogs were used for more than 5,000 years, from the neolithic up to the early 18th century, and several hundred of them were built across Ireland and Britain.

These latest findings are based on scientific analysis of the DNA within sediments taken from three Crannog sites, one in Scotland and two in Ireland.

This found evidence, the scientists said, for animal keeping and slaughter, food storage and crafting, which suggested they were used for feasting and ceremonial activities.

Other previous research had found that some crannogs built in the Scottish Outer Hebrides were older even than Stonehenge.

British crannogs have been associated with Arthurian legends.

Archaeologies believe crannogs were constructed by piling any available material – stone, timber or peat – on an elevated portion of lakebed.

They were used as farmsteads in the Iron Age, but from the fifth century, archaeologists say they were used as party sites.

The scientists combined the latest information with evidence from previous studies of pollen and animal bones at crannog sites, to formulate a theory that crannogs were used as ancient party sites.

The researchers also used so-called SedaDNA analysis to show that people were cultivating cereal plants on the crannogs.

This also revealed that unusual plants like bracken, a type of toxic fern, was brought to crannogs to be used as bedding or roofing material.

“Given how little we still really know about crannogs and the human activities surrounding them, the methods and results described here are very interesting,” said Professor Simon Hammann, a food chemist at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität in Germany.