Crane chicks hatched in Ireland for first time in three centuries

A PAIR of common cranes have successfully hatched their first chicks in Ireland in over 300 years.

The pair had two failed attempts to fledge chicks in 2019 and 2020, so there was much rejoicing when the two chicks hatched this May.

The cranes nested earlier this year on Bord na Móna peatlands in the Midlands, which were rewetted as part of their ongoing bog rehabilitation works to encourage the return of indigenous flora and fauna to the Irish countryside.

Last year the semi-state company also announced that 33,000 hectares is to be rehabilitated as part of its Peatlands Climate Action Scheme that will operate with €108million in Government funding and €18m from Bord na Móna.

Regrettably, one chick disappeared shortly after first being seen, which is not unusual in cranes, and the second chick has not been seen since late June, suggesting it may have gone missing or been predated.

Bord na Móna ecologists believe there is still a chance that it may have survived and fledged. However, it is more likely that a predator such as a fox may have carried off the young bird, or that it died for some other reason.

“We are absolutely delighted that the cranes hatched two young this year. Unfortunately, on this occasion it looks like nature took its course and the young may not have survived. Still it shows that we are creating the right conditions in our rewetted peatlands for these magnificent creatures to thrive,” said Mark McCorry, lead ecologist at Bord na Móna

“This is the third year that the cranes have nested here and the first time they have produced chicks so there is every chance they will return next year with hopefully a more successful outcome,” he said.

Mr McCorry says they are getting reports of crane sightings in different areas, which means there may be more than one pair of cranes on the rewetted peatlands.

“If that is the case, it is absolutely fantastic and shows what we can achieve when we enhance and protect our natural habitats and that common cranes have a real chance of re-establishing as an iconic wetland bird in Ireland,” he said.

Ireland’s cranes became extinct sometime between 1600 and 1700, due to overhunting by humans and foxes, as well as destruction of their natural habitat.

The migratory birds that stand over a metre tall have deep connections to Irish culture and history. They appear in folklore tales such as those of Fionn Mac Cumhaill, and in The Book Of Kells.

The Irish for crane, “corr”, forms part of many Irish placenames. They were even recorded as being the third most popular pet in Ireland during medieval times.

Unfortunately, they were also a popular food item for people at the time, and their ease of capture by foxes and the draining of wetlands resulted in their demise some time between 1600 and 1700.

Conservation works in the UK have brought their crane population from 0 to over 200 in the past 50 years. This has lead to increases in crane sightings in Irish skies in recent years during migration and over-wintering.

