Cramped offices and bad air vex diplomats

Cramped offices, noisy air conditioning, Ireland being little known, and chronic air pollution were among the woes flagged up by Irish diplomats around the world.

Department of Foreign Affairs mission review reports reveal key issues for diplomatic personnel including access to healthcare, feelings of confinement, and extreme vigilance in undertaking travel.

In Rome, Ireland's famous Villa Spada - originally built in 1639 and home to both the residence and embassy chancery or office - was described as having a "major ongoing disadvantage".

A report said it was too small for the staff based there and "generally substandard in terms of office and conference facilities". It had significant maintenance costs to keep the "flagship historical asset" in good order.

The report also said no major refurbishment works had taken place on the property interior since 2004 and "this shows", while office space was "very cramped" and urgent maintenance was needed.

A report on the embassy in New Delhi said Ireland was "relatively unknown in India".

"A key challenge for Ireland is differentiation," said the report. "In a megacity, capital of what could be soon the world's most populous country, who and what is Ireland?"

It said it was likely the country's rented residence -which at one stage was costing €29,000 a month - might be lost in the near future, while the chancery building was already "bulging".

The report raised India's caste system, saying: "Irish approaches to workplace hierarchy cannot be assumed to apply."

A key issue for staff was air quality, with "pollution levels regularly off the scale" and staff accommodation requiring sealing and air purifiers.

A review of the embassy in Madrid also found the chancery "a little tired". A newly purchased hybrid BMW-5 Series was "particularly suitable" because of penalties for high-emission vehicles in the city centre.

In Malta, a report fully endorsed a planned move by the ambassador to a new official residence. The old one was described as unsuitable for official entertainment or public outreach "due to the open plan nature of the space".

The air conditioning system was very noisy, while the new property was described as low-maintenance.

Facilities in the Swiss capital Bern were described as a "challenge" with both the chancery building and residence in need of refurbishing.

At the Saudi embassy, a report suggested staff there might be considered for "early rotation" as Covid-19 measures wore them down.

"In normal times, life in Saudi can be isolating," the report added, "and this has muted to some effect the impact of restrictive measures."

At embassies in Mozambique and Tanzania, issues were raised over access to healthcare for staff who sometimes had to travel to South Africa for all but very basic treatments.

The Department of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

Sunday Independent