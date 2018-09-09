TENANTS renting a property in one of the most sought-after areas of Dublin have told of "horrific" living conditions as a dispute rumbles on between the landlord and receivers.

TENANTS renting a property in one of the most sought-after areas of Dublin have told of "horrific" living conditions as a dispute rumbles on between the landlord and receivers.

Cramped conditions, holes, mould and overflowing sewage... and the rent is €1,400 a month

The five-floor property, named 'Leinster House', is on Leinster Road in Rathmines and has been converted into 11 small apartments.

No planning application was made to have this work carried out, a Dublin City Council spokesperson confirmed.

Photos and video taken by Independent.ie lay bare the substandard conditions tenants have been living in.

The front door of the house has been broken for weeks; there are holes in the hallway walls, mould on the carpet and walls and issues with overflowing sewage.

Tenants also claim that fire alarms aren't working and fear the banister on the stairs is on the "verge of collapsing".

Dirty carpets in the property

Despite the conditions, tenants in the 11 apartments have been asked to pay varying rents of up to €1,400 per month.

The owner of an electrical services company who carried out work at the property a year ago said his employees "wouldn't go back there due to issues with overflowing sewage".

Damp and evidence of leaks The bathroom in one of the apartments

"The lads found the place so grim they were refusing to work there," he said.

The house is owned by a Mr Con Ryan from Ballinahinch, Co Tipperary, according to documents filed in the Registry of Deeds.

Con Ryan was previously director of Con J Ryan & Co, an estate agents which was dissolved in 2010.

It is understood he doesn't have any involvement in the running of the property, as he leased it to a woman named Sarah Ryan in 2014.

Dampness and evidence of leaks

However, Grant Thornton confirmed in an email to one of the tenants in November 2017 that the property went into receivership on June 7, 2016.

It is unclear whether all the tenants living in the building were aware of this.

Ms Ryan insisted to Independent.ie she is still the landlord of the property.

"I'm the landlady and I'm keeping it all above board. There's no issue with overcrowding. I've had Dublin City Council out and I got a letter from Dublin Fire Brigade saying particular works are needed, but some of the tenants won't let them in to their apartments to carry out work," she said.

One tenant had covered their apartment with red and white tape

"There are two sides to every story and I've had issues with certain tenants not paying rent."

According to the Residential Tenancies Board website, four of the apartments - no 6, 7, 8 and 11 - are registered as tenancies.

The exact number of tenants living in the building is unclear but Ms Ryan confirmed a couple shares one of the apartments with their baby.

Part of the ceiling which collapsed

Another tenant in the property claimed they had been paying rent of €1,400 per month.

An adjudication report from the Residential Tenancies Board in August 2017 found that the tenant was in rent arrears of €11,788.84.

However, the tenant is arguing that this is "null and void due to the receivership."

This tenant provided invoices to Independent.ie showing how much money he spent trying to address the issues in his apartment.

He paid €285.00 having the drain in his bathroom cleared due to overflowing water; €136.20 to have waste removed due to sewer overflow and had to have new tiles put down in the bathroom.

"We've had a nightmare situation here, the conditions are horrific," he said.

"We're trying to find somewhere else but it's impossible."

The RTB adjudicator also found that "the dwelling did not meet the required standards and that this was confirmed by the report of the City Council on the condition of the dwelling".

Ms Ryan served a Notice of Termination on the tenant, saying she wanted to carry out works to the apartment to improve the conditions following an inspection by the council.

She claimed she would offer the tenancy back to tenant when the works were completed.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said they are continuing to monitor the situation.

"Dublin City Councils Environmental Health Section are aware of this situation and a referral was made to the Fire Prevention Section of Dublin Fire Brigade. A preliminary inspection has been carried out by a Fire Prevention Officer and a further more detailed technical inspection will be carried out this week.

"Based on the initial inspection a formal letter outlining areas of concern is being sent to the person with responsibility for the premises.

"Dublin City Councils Planning Enforcement Section have also been notified."

A Grant Thornton spokesperson said they couldn't comment further on the details of the receivership due to "ongoing legal proceedings".

