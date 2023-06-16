‘Craig was just a beautiful soul’: Olympian Sarah Lavin on the heartbreak of losing rally driver partner Craig Breen

Sarah Lavin finds peace at the track as she continues to deal with death of rally star boyfriend

Irish athlete Sarah Lavin is easing her way back into competition following the tragic death of her boyfriend Craig Breen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

The pain remains raw for Sarah Lavin, the shock equally surreal.