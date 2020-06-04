Craft worker unfairly dismissed after he fled to safety to Spain from crime gang

A craft worker was unfairly dismissed by his public sector employer after he fled to safety to Spain from a crime gang here.

Prior to moving to Spain to protect the youngest member of his family from the crime gang, the man sold the family home to pay off the gang.

The man told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in late 2018 serious financial difficulties arose between older members of his family and the crime gang.

The man stated that he was credibly informed that unless he repaid the monies owed to the gang either he or the members of his family would be shot.

Armed members of the gang visited his home and guns were produced. Idle threats were not being made and the man went on sick leave in February 2019.

After the man fled to Spain in March 2019, the man offered to send sick certs from Spain, but the employer refused to accept these.

His employer pointed out to him that as an employee of the public body he was expected to reside within a reasonable distance of his work and Spain was clearly not this.

He stated that various phone calls and emails were exchanged with his employer which culminated in a dismissal letter on July 5th 2019 informing him that he was to be dismissed on August 16th 2019.

An internal appeal was held on July 31st at which the dismissal decision was upheld on the grounds of gross misconduct arising from unauthorised absence.

The man told the WRC that he could not have gone to seek the assistance of the Gardai nor seek their assistance in giving supportive evidence when trying to save his job as to do so would have resulted, in the fatal shooting of one of his sons.

The man was also very concerned about information leaking from his employer to undesirable quarters.

He stated that the makers of the threats against him had been very clear as to the negative consequences for him and or his sons of involving the Gardai.

The man stopped attending work on February 18th 2019 and he didn’t tell his employer why he had relocated to Spain.

The employer stated that it was only on the stopping of his weekly wages in April that the man contacted the employer and the details provided “were patchy”.

The employer stated that the man had removed himself from Ireland for a considerable period, had offered few explanations and his breaches of the sick absence/attendance policies amounted to gross misconduct.

WRC Adjudication Officer, Michael McEntee has found that the man was unfairly dismissed.

Mr McEntee found that a final dismissal was a disproportionate response taking into account the oral evidence from the complainant regarding his “exceptional” personal situation and the accommodating record of the employer in previous similar cases.

Mr McEntee found that the procedures followed having regard to natural justice were not as they should have been.

He added: “However, it has to be noted that the employee’s own low levels of co-operation were not helpful to his case.”

Mr McEntee commented: “This case was unusual and is sadly reflective of major illegal drug/criminal difficulties in certain parts of Dublin city and surrounding towns.

He added: “The regular news reports of criminal related murders are evidence enough. From the oral evidence the complainant clearly believed his family were in mortal danger.”

Mr McEntee stated: “On oral questioning as to why he had not sought the support of the Gardai he was also clear that the criminal elements involved would have reacted immediately with fatal consequences for his family members.

Mr McEntee stated: “Put simply a man does not sell his family home to repay a criminal debt incurred by his sons unless he genuinely believes that non payment will have fatal consequences.”

Mr McEntee stated: “It was clear as well that his personal situation that had led to his absence in Spain was still unresolved. He expressed great concerns for the younger members of his family and keeping them out of Dublin.”

Mr McEntee has ordered that the man re-engage with his employer to see if a return to work can be managed from his new address outside Dublin.

Mr McEntee stated if this is not possible, the worker is to be deemed re-engaged on September 1st next but immediately, possibly as a special case supported by this Adjudication Decision, made redundant, or an early retiree, whichever is appropriate.

Online Editors