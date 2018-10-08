Detectives are probing whether the city's latest gun murder victim was targeted over a personal dispute with a local crack cocaine gang.

Crack cocaine gang linked to gun murder of father of two

Robert Sheridan (45) was shot dead as he answered the door to his home in Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun.

The father of two had been targeted several times in recent weeks, with 13 bullets pumped into his house and two cars burnt out.

Investigators believe two masked men were responsible for the gun attack at around 11.15pm on Friday, who then fled into Poppintree Park.

Sheridan was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later from catastrophic injuries.

The victim was known to local gardaí for drug offences but was not considered a serious criminal. However, gardaí believe he fell foul of a vicious crack cocaine gang.

"The bad blood was festering for a while and escalated recently with his home and car targeted," a source said.

"He hadn't been arrested for any serious incidents and there doesn't appear to have been any sort of turf war and indications are this murder was the result of a personal dispute."

Such was the threat on Sheridan he was served with a Garda Information Message, which gardaí give to a person when there is a credible risk to their life.

In June his car was burnt out, and three weeks ago 13 shots were fired into his home.

He only escaped serious injury because he was not home at the time.

In an interview with the 'Sunday World' just days before he was shot dead, Sheridan revealed he was carrying a dagger for his own safety.

"It's the only protection I have, but it's not much use against a gun. They may be idiots but they're idiots with guns. It's really wrecking my head," he said.

A local GAA club recently warned of a crack cocaine epidemic in Ballymun with criminal gangs "grooming" children to push drugs.

The executive of Setanta GAA Club sent a letter to Drugs Minister Catherine Byrne in which it was claimed the use of crack cocaine in the area has increased tenfold in recent times.

