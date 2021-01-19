| 10.1°C Dublin

Covid vaccines explainer: What you need to know from side effects to impact on the elderly

Risk of a bad reaction to Covid-19 jab is very low, say authorities

A medical worker receives the Moderna vaccine in La Louviere, Belgium. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Covid-19 vaccination is probably the biggest global roll-out of its kind in history.

So drugs regulatory authorities will inevitably get an unprecedented surge in reports about suspected reactions to the jabs.

Surveillance will be equally tight and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it is getting nearly real-time safety monitoring in addition to the usual checks. It will publish its first safety report at the end of this month.

