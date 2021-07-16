Covid vaccine portal opens for people aged 25-29 today

The Covid vaccine portal will open for people aged 25-29 to register from today.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Twitter, “Calling all 25-29 year olds. You can register for an mRNA vaccine from tomorrow.”

Currently those aged between 18 and 34 can receive the single shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies.

Mr Donnelly also said that those aged 30-69 can continue to register for vaccinations if they have yet to receive one.

People in the age brackets permitted can register for a vaccine through the HSE’s website.

A PPS number, eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration.

Yesterday, 994 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in the country. 80 people were in hospitals, 22 of whom were in intensive care units.

Speaking yesterday, Dr Tony Holohan said more than 70 pc of the adult population has now had at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 60 pc of adults are now fully vaccinated.

However, he said there is still a “significant cohort” of the population that is not yet fully vaccinated, including children.

"People who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to avoid high-risk, uncontrolled indoor settings. That includes indoor hospitality,” said Dr Holohan.

“I know this is a difficult message for people, particularly parents of unvaccinated children to hear, but if we stick with the public health measures, we can limit transmission of this disease and protect others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paul, Chief Executive of the HSE has said the daily rising cases are a “real concern”, and the vaccination of younger people will be accelerated once supplies permit.