Covid vaccine: Pfizer approval paves way for roll out in Northern Ireland

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech has been approved in the UK, paving the way for vaccination to start in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the news.

"This is a hugely significantly day," he said.

"My department has the plans and preparations in place. There will still be difficult days ahead, and people must not let their guard down, but there are brighter days ahead."

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups. The UK is the first country to approve the use of a vaccine.

A UK Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use.

"This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

"The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

Yesterday it emerged that the Pfizer and Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines were the two front-runners in the race to become the first administered in the UK.

The development comes as Northern Ireland's toll for Covid-related deaths passed 1,000, with 15 further fatalities reported yesterday. The total, collated by the Department of Health, is now 1,011.

Another 391 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded yesterday.

Mr Swann said the figure marked a "sad milestone".

He said: "We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics, but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

"No one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them."

Patricia Donnelly said yesterday those who are most vulnerable can begin to be inoculated from around December 14 in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the media via a virtual briefing yesterday, Ms Donnelly confirmed that it will be care home residents and staff, and health and social care workers, who will get the vaccine first.

One of the first in line to receive the vaccination will be Newtownards man Michael Palmer (28), who works at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

It's understood that health service employees have already been informed vaccinations could begin in just 12 days.

"That's what we've been told," he said.

"There's a process under way to recruit people to administer the vaccine by that date, and while we haven't been informed as individuals when we can expect to receive a vaccination, I'd be at the top of the queue.

"It's encouraging to see they are moving so quickly to introduce this."

Ms Donnelly stressed preparations already taken meant "we are ready go as soon as the vaccine is available".

Seven locations have been identified for administering the jabs to health staff, with two located within hospital grounds, she added.

Ms Donnelly said that in order for any vaccine to be effective for the population as a whole, uptake needed to be between 50% and 75%.

She said preparations had been made for the latter estimate, adding: "Obviously this is voluntary and not mandatory, but our expectation is that for individuals within the higher priority groups, there will be a much higher uptake."

She acknowledged concerns had been raised that the Pfizer jab must be stored at an extreme sub-zero temperature in order to be effective.

"Once it is defrosted it has a five-day shelf life, and that in itself is not a difficulty, but it comes in very large packs of 975 (doses)," she said.

"We have to design a programme to use all of that vaccine in a five-day window... so we will be looking at mass centres."

